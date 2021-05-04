Fluor Sells AMECO North America to One Equity Partners for $73 Million





Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today the divestiture of its North American equipment and fleet services business, AMECO, to One Equity Partners for $73 million.









This transaction is another significant step in completing the AMECO divestiture announced by Fluor in September 2019. Fluor previously sold its AMECO Caribbean business in Jamaica in August 2020 and is actively marketing its remaining AMECO South America and ServiTrade Mozambique operations.









Fluor looks forward to continue working together with AMECO in the U.S. and Canada.









Fluor used BofA Securities as its financial advisor for this transaction.









About Fluor Corporation









Fluor+Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients greatest challenges. Fluors 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $15.7 billion in 2020 and is ranked 181 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.





