VBL Therapeutics to Report First Quarter Financial Results on May 11

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VBL Therapeutics ( VBLT) will release its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 before market open. Professor Dror Harats, M.D, Chief Executive Officer and Amos Ron, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30am EDT the same day to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call:
Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 8:30am EDT
Conference ID: 13719410
US: 1 877 407 9208
Israel Local: 1 809 406 247
International: 1 201 493 6784
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w794ban7

About VBL
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., operating as VBL Therapeutics, is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for areas of unmet need in cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. VBL has developed three platform technologies: a gene-therapy based technology for targeting newly formed blood vessels with focus on cancer, an antibody-based technology targeting MOSPD2 for anti-inflammatory and immuno-oncology applications, and the Lecinoxoids, a family of small-molecules for immune-related indications. VBLs lead oncology product candidate, ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), is an investigational, first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent that is being developed to treat a wide range of solid tumors. VB-111 is currently being studied in a VBL-sponsored Phase 3 registration enabling trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

CONTACT:
Burns McClellan for VBL Therapeutics
Lee Roth (investors) / Ryo Imai (media)
[email protected] / [email protected]
+1-212-213-0006

