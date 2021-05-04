Logo
Kymera Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

WATERTON, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. ( KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming investor conferences:

  • BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, May 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 25 at 12:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each event will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Archived webcast replays of the presentations will also be available on the website for approximately 30 days.

About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymeras Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the bodys natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade the most intractable of proteins, and advance new treatment options for patients. Kymeras initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, which each address high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. For more information, visit www.kymeratx.com.

Investor Contact:
Paul Cox
VP, Investor Relations and Communications
[email protected]
917-754-0207

Media Contact:
Lissette L. Steele
Verge Scientific Communications for Kymera Therapeutics
[email protected]
202-930-4762

