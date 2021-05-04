Logo
Manulife donating $250,000 to support COVID-19 relief efforts in Asia

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, May 4, 2021

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - COVID-19 is currently resurging with devastating impacts in parts of Asia. In response, Manulife is donating $250,000 (CAD) toProject HOPE.This contribution will go towards providing much needed supplies for healthcare facilities including oxygen, ICU beds, PPE kits, and other critical medical suppliesin India and regions across Asia most highly impacted by the pandemic.

Manulife (CNW Group/Manulife Financial Corporation)

In addition to this donation, Manulife is activating its employee matching program to further enable its global team to support those communities in Asia.

"The pandemic is having a devastating impact on communities, customers and colleagues in many parts of Asia, especially in India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines," said Karen Leggett, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Manulife. "With healthcare facilities under extraordinary strain, Manulife is proud to support Project HOPE in providing life-saving supplies for healthcare providers to help the people who need it the most."

"Project HOPE is incredibly grateful for the support from Manulife," said Cinira Baldi, Vice President, Chief Development & Communications Officer, Project HOPE. "It's so important for all sectors around the world to come together to assist at this critical moment. Until COVID-19 is under control in all countries, it remains a global threat to us all."

Over the past year, Manulife contributed nearly $5 million to the community focused on several critical fronts in response to COVID-19, including food security for the most vulnerable; supporting the well-being of health care workers; enabling mental health support through digital programs; and facilitating matching donations and virtual volunteer programs.

About Manulife
Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across our offices in Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. We provide financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. At the end of 2020, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 118,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 30 million customers. As of December 31, 2020, we had $1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) in assets under management and administration, and in the previous 12 months we made $31.6 billion in payments to our customers. Our principal operations are in Asia, Canada and the United States where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manulife-donating-250-000-to-support-covid-19-relief-efforts-in-asia-301282760.html

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation

