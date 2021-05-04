Medical Breakthrough in Parkinson's Disease Diagnostics Attained by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC: GWHP) as Leading Researcher Believes a Parkinson's Epidemic is on the Horizon

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests attains breakthrough on rising neurological disease.

Medical breakthrough in Parkinson's testing

"This could simply be described as nothing short of a Medical Breakthrough in Parkinson's Disease Diagnostic Testing for us," said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp (OTC: GWHP).

Global WholeHealth Partners now has the means to identify and test for Parkinson's disease using a Micro-Well Reader or Lateral Flow Test to measure the certain brain enzymes during the data collection process used in a positive diagnosis. This was disclosed in an 8K filing which can be found by clicking here *.

"We believe this announcement couldn't come at a better time for us as we are right in the middle of Parkinson's Awareness Month," said Mr. Strongo.

"I just read an article from TheGuardian.com that discussed how Parkinson's disease is on the rise and researchers are pointing to a common chemical as the blame," exclaimed Strongo.

Dr. Ray Dorsey says, "We're on the tip of a very, very large iceberg."

Dorsey, a neurologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center and author of Ending Parkinson's Disease, believes a Parkinson's epidemic is on the horizon. Parkinson's is already the fastest-growing neurological disorder in the world; in the US, the number of people with Parkinson's has increased 35% the last 10 years, says Dorsey, and, "We think over the next 25 years it will double again."

Most cases of Parkinson's disease are considered idiopathic they lack a clear cause. Yet researchers increasingly believe that one factor is environmental exposure to trichloroethylene (TCE), a chemical compound used in industrial degreasing, dry-cleaning and household products such as some shoe polishes and carpet cleaners. Link to TheGuardian.com article can be found here .

Approximately 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD each year.

-More than 10 million people worldwide are living with PD.

-Incidence of Parkinson's disease increases with age, but an estimated four percent of people with PD are diagnosed before age 50.

-Men are 1.5 times more likely to have Parkinson's disease than women.

When a large population of people have a disease like Parkinson's disease (PD), it's essential to have accurate numbers of how many people have the disease, where they live and why they have it. This information helps researchers, healthcare professionals and even legislators determine how many resources should be allocated to addressing and treating a disease.

"Early detection for Parkinson's disease is not only crucial for patients and their quality of life, but this data is also used by researchers to seek out commonalities, causes and hopefully cures," commented Strongo.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like ZIKA, Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests."

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. The Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests, and can ramp up to 1 million tests per day. Currently, the Company has 56 products FDA approved and many are Approved for OTC use, and 9 POC products approved by the FDA.

*Source: Parkinsons.org

