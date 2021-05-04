Meritor Selected by Hexagon Purus to Supply Electric Powertrains

TROY, Mich., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced it will be collaborating with Hexagon Purus, a global leader in zero emission e-mobility. The companies will work together to integrate Meritor's Blue Horizon 14Xe integrated ePowertrain into Hexagon Purus' contracted projects that include Class 6, Class 7 trucks and Class 8 (6x4) vehicles. Production is scheduled to begin in 2021.

"We're proud to have Hexagon Purus as a customer and to align our electric powertrain technologies to their needs," said TJ Reed, vice president of Global Electrification for Meritor. "This award builds on the commitment we've made to invest in advanced technologies for customers around the world."

"Meritor and Hexagon Purus share a common vision of bringing clean mobility solutions to the commercial vehicle market. Meritor provides the expertise in electric powertrains that will help us drive toward that goal," said Todd Sloan, executive vice president of Hexagon Purus.

Meritor's 14Xe fully integrated electric powertrain for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, will be produced in Asheville and Forest City, North Carolina.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 8,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, is a world leading provider of hydrogen type 4 high-pressure cylinders, battery packs and vehicle systems integration for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus enables zero emission solutions for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and aerospace. Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com.

