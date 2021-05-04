CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2021 third quarter dividend of $0.24 per share payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.96 per share.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION





Investor Relations

Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice

President, Corporate

Development, Strategy and

Investor Relations Phone: 312-819-9387 Email: [email protected] Contact: Lorna Williams, Executive

Director, Investor Relations and

Strategy Phone: 312-233-7799 Email: [email protected]



Media

Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications Phone: 312-819-7268 Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-declares-fiscal-2021-third-quarter-dividend-301282836.html

SOURCE Hillrom