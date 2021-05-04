Logo
Hillrom Declares Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Dividend

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) announced today that its board of directors declared a fiscal 2021 third quarter dividend of $0.24 per share payable on June 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2021. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.96 per share.

Hill-Rom Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.)

About Hillrom
Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by Advancing Connected Care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory health devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION




Investor Relations


Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice
President, Corporate
Development, Strategy and
Investor Relations

Phone: 312-819-9387

Email: [email protected]

Contact: Lorna Williams, Executive
Director, Investor Relations and
Strategy

Phone: 312-233-7799

Email: [email protected]



Media


Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications

Phone: 312-819-7268

Email: [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-declares-fiscal-2021-third-quarter-dividend-301282836.html

SOURCE Hillrom

