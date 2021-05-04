Logo
Bio-Techne and 908 Devices Announce Joint Collaboration

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS and BOSTON, May 4, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS and BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) and 908 Devices (NASDAQ: MASS) today announced a joint collaboration to develop an extended workflow solution for protein characterization. Bio-Techne, a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities, and owner of the leading ProteinSimple branded protein analysis portfolio of products, will pair its Maurice icIEF separation instrument with 908 Devices ZipChip device to deliver a seamless workflow for deeper protein characterization. Maurice and the iCE technology are the gold standard in protein characterization, providing absorbance and native fluorescence icIEF detection as well as CE-SDS, saving significant development time and reducing the time to commercialization.

908 Devices, a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, enables high-resolution separation and mass spec sample introduction with its plug-and-play open access platform ZipChip, which directly integrates electrospray ionization with mass spectrometry. The ZipChip integrates with Thermo Fisher, Sciex, and Bruker mass spectrometers and leverages Capillary Electrophoresis (CE) and electrospray ionization technology in order to minimize sample prep burden, perform high-resolution separations and directly introduce samples into a mass spec instrument.

Maurice paired with 908 Devices ZipChip allows in-depth characterization of biotherapeutics on an intact and near-native level. This workflow solution will increase scientists' drug development efficiency through additional rapid, high-resolution separation techniques coupled with mass spectrometry identification.

"We are very excited to collaborate with 908 Devices to provide an integrated workflow that enables fraction analysis for our Maurice users. Analyzing protein charge isoforms is a critical requirement and this enhanced capability using Maurice with the ZipChip and MS will provide a deeper understanding of a molecule through the various stages of development," stated Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "Our iCE technology has been the gold standard in protein charge characterization for more than 20 years and this collaboration will provide additional value to the iCE community."

"By partnering with Bio-Techne and leveraging their market leading Maurice icIEF platform with our ZipChip device, we are together extending the workflow for customers conducting detailed protein characterization of charge variants," said Dr. Kevin J. Knopp, CEO and co-founder of 908 Devices. "This collaboration helps advance our reach into the biopharmaceutical market."

About Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $739 million in net sales in fiscal 2020 and has over 2,500 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit www.bio-techne.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
[email protected]
612-656-4416

About 908 Devices
908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) is democratizing laboratory mass spectrometry with its simple handheld and desktop devices, addressing critical-to-life applications. The Company's devices are used at the point-of-need to interrogate unknown and invisible materials and provide quick, actionable answers to directly address some of the most critical problems in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma / biopharma, forensics and adjacent markets. The Company is headquartered in the heart of Boston, where it designs and manufactures innovative products that bring together the power of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation, and machine learning.

908 Devices Contacts
Emily Fang
PAN Communications for 908 Devices
[email protected]

Carrie Mendivil, [email protected]

Bio-Techne

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-and-908-devices-announce-joint-collaboration-301281096.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

