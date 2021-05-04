Arbe Announces Availability Of 4D Imaging Radar Solution On NVIDIA DRIVE Platform

TEL AVIV, Israel and HOUSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Arbe, a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced its leading 4D Imaging Radar Solution with 2K resolution is now available on the open NVIDIA DRIVE platform.

Arbe's imaging radar availability aims to accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles. By allowing leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to access the 4D imaging radar data on NVIDIA's AV platform, Arbe's solution can serve as the basis for advanced safety applications, sensor fusion, and perception algorithm development.

NVIDIA DRIVE is a scalable, software-defined, end-to-end AI platform for the transportation industry, delivering the computing horsepower and software necessary for highly automated and autonomous driving. Hundreds of companies around the world are developing on NVIDIA DRIVE, including auto- and truck makers, Tier 1 suppliers, robotaxis, sensor and mapping companies and AV startups.

Arbe has developed the world's first radar to separate, track, and identify objects in 2K ultra-high resolution in both azimuth and elevation via a proprietary chipset with the highest channel count in the industry and a dedicated radar processor. Arbe's solution provides detection of stationary and moving objects in any weather or lighting condition, providing safety to pedestrians, cyclists, and others, while also eliminating false alarms. The 4D Imaging Radar Solution also provides advanced long-range perception capabilities with a wide field of view.

"We are excited to be part of NVIDIA's ecosystem of partners -- providing access to our 4D Imaging Radar to the world's most forward-thinking automakers developing on NVIDIA DRIVE," says Ram Machness, Chief Business Officer of Arbe. "The availability of Arbe on NVIDIA's platform will expedite the development of safety features for ADAS applications and autonomous vehicles, and provide a platform for sensor fusion development."

"OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers will now benefit from Arbe's 4D Imaging Radar solution as part of the NVIDIA DRIVE ecosystem," says Rammy Bahalul, director of autonomous machines and vehicles at NVIDIA. "With Arbe's advanced sensing, our customers have access to enhanced levels of safety and paradigm-changing perception algorithms for their vehicles."

Arbe recently revealed plans to go public through a SPAC merger with Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc (NASDAQ: ITAC).

About Arbe Robotics, Ltd.

Arbe, a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. Empowering automakers, tier-1 automotive suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has offices in the United States.

On March 18, 2021, Arbe announced that it had entered into, among other things, a definitive business combination agreement with Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("ITAC"). Subject to the satisfaction of the terms and conditions set forth in the business combination agreement, upon closing of the transactions, the combined company will operate under the "Arbe Robotics Ltd." name and is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker symbol "ARBE".

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions, Inc ("ITAC")

ITAC is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. ITAC is sponsored by Texas Ventures, a leading technology and venture capital firm with expertise in capital markets and structured finance. The firm provides guidance, insight and capital to assist entrepreneurs and managers who have the desire and talent to build exceptional companies. The Texas Ventures' approach is to identify emerging trends and opportunities prior to recognition by the broader marketplace, and to take a proactive approach in working with entrepreneurs and managers who have the determination to build world-class companies.

