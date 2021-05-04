Logo
Syndax to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on May 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., May 4, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, May 11, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

In connection with the earnings release, Syndax's management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 11, to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update.

The live audio webcast and accompanying slides may be accessed through the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com. Alternatively, the conference call may be accessed through the following:

Conference ID: 8178876
Domestic Dial-in Number: (855) 251-6663
International Dial-in Number: (281) 542-4259
Live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4gwngoxq

For those unable to participate in the conference call or webcast, a replay will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website, www.syndax.com.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the MeninMLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
[email protected]
Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact
Benjamin Kolinski
GCI Health
[email protected]
Tel 862.368.4464

SNDX-G

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-11-2021-301282838.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

