PYC Therapeutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PYC Therapeutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PYC's PPMO Technology Demonstrates Strong Potential to Overcome Critical Delivery Challenges and Reach Deepest Layers of Retina in Patient-Derived Models

Modulation of Gene Expression to Upregulate PRPF31 and Rescue Retinitis Pigmentosa Type 11 Disease Phenotypes Achieved in Patient-Derived Models

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and PERTH, Australia, May 4, 2021

NEW YORK and PERTH, Australia, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of precision RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced the Company has been invited to present two poster presentations at the Association for Research in Vision and Opthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Annual Meeting, taking place virtually May 17, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/PYC Therapeutics)

"The world's foremost eye and vision researchers gather at ARVO to discuss innovative science that holds potential to more effectively treat patients. Our team is honored to share these important data with the medical and scientific community as we advance three development candidates focused on inherited ocular diseases, including our lead drug candidate VP-001 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa type 11 (RP11)," said Professor Sue Fletcher, Chief Scientific Officer of PYC Therapeutics. "We are pleased to highlight preclinical data demonstrating the ability of PYC's technology to overcome major RNA therapeutic delivery challenges and reach the deepest layers of the retina, as well as show enhanced target gene expression and functional rescue. Our results also continue to demonstrate promising safety, efficacy and tolerability performance, building a strong rationale for clinical investigation."

PYC Therapeutics' Poster Presentations at ARVO 2021:

  • "RNA therapeutics in the treatment of retinal disease delivering the potential"
    • Poster #: 3545248
    • Session Date/Time: May 3, 2021 from 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET
    • Session Title: Drug Delivery and Gene Therapy
    • Lead Author: Professor Sue Fletcher, PhD
    • Key Highlights:
      • PYC's lead cell-penetrating peptide (CPP) conjugation to a reporter antisense oligomer (AO) and evaluation in healthy subject and patient-derived retinal pigmented epithelium showed efficient cargo delivery and target engagement and 6-fold lower cytotoxicity than the competitor cell penetrating peptide (CPP).
      • In vivo studies show that the lead CPP traffics the AO through the vitreous, delivering the cargo to the neural retina and retinal pigment epithelium, with no evidence of retinal damage, resulting in enhanced reporter exon skipping.
  • "Modulation of CNOT3 expression using antisense oligomers to treat retinitis pigmentosa 11"
    • Poster #: 3541690
    • Session Date/Time: May 3, 2021 from 11:15 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. ET
    • Session Title: Drug Delivery and Gene Therapy
    • Lead Author: Janya Grainok, MSc, PYC Ocular program Group Leader
    • Key Highlights:
      • Modulating expression levels of CNOT3, a negative regulator of PRPF31, enhanced PRPF31 protein levels and can reverse the cellular disease phenotype in RP11 patient-derived cell models.
      • Antisense oligonucleotides (AOs) are effective modulators of CNOT3 expression and function with the ability to increase PRPF31 transcription from the unaffected allele to an expected therapeutic level.

These poster presentations can be accessed by conference attendees on the ARVO 2021 Annual Meeting website, or on PYC's website under "Our Pipeline."

About PYC Therapeutics
PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC) is a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of RNA therapeutics that utilize PYC's proprietary library of naturally derived cell penetrating peptides to overcome the major challenges of current genetic medicines. PYC believes its PPMO (Peptide conjugated Phosphorodiamidate Morpholino Oligomer) technology enables a safer and more effective RNA therapeutic to address the underlying drivers of a range of genetic diseases for which no treatment solutions exist today. The Company is leveraging its leading-edge science to develop a pipeline of novel therapies including three preclinical stage programs focused on inherited eye diseases and preclinical discovery efforts focused on neurodegenerative diseases. PYC's discovery and laboratory operations are located in Australia, and the Company recently launched an expansion into the U.S. for its preclinical, clinical, regulatory and corporate operations. For more information, visit pyctx.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward looking statements
Any forward-looking statements in this ASX announcement have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this ASX announcement include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and the Company's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this ASX announcement with caution. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

INVESTORS
Deborah Elson/Matthew DeYong
Argot Partners
[email protected]
[email protected]

MEDIA
Leo Vartorella
Argot Partners
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyc-therapeutics-announces-two-poster-presentations-at-association-for-research-in-vision-and-opthalmology-arvo-2021-annual-meeting-301281789.html

SOURCE PYC Therapeutics

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)