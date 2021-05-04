Zepp Health Corp. to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zepp Health Corp. ("Zepp Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZEPP), a cloud-based healthcare services provider with world-leading smart wearable technology, today announced that it will report its first quarter of 2021 unaudited financial results before the market open on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 13, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on May 13, 2021). Listeners may access the call by dialing:

US (Toll Free):

+1-888-346-8982 International:

+1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free):

400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free):

800-905-945 Hong Kong:

+852-3018-4992

Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "Zepp Health Corp.".

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.zepp.com.

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference until May 20, 2021 by dialing the following telephone numbers:

US (Toll Free):

+1-877-344-7529 International:

+1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode:

10156106

About Zepp Health, formerly Huami Corporation

Zepp Health's mission is to connect health with technology. Since its inception in 2013, the company has developed a platform of proprietary technology including AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, which drive a broadening line of smart health products for consumers, and analytics services for industry. In 2019, the company shipped 36.6 million units of smart watches and fitness bands, including its own Amazfit brand, and products developed and manufactured for Xiaomi, comprising 23% of global category shipments. The company is headquartered in Hefei, China, with U.S. operations, Huami-USA, based in Cupertino, Calif. For more information, please visit https://ir.zepp.com/investor/pages/company-profile.

