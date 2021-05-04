MACH Alliance Hits 30 Member Milestone in Nine Months, Now Spanning Three Continents

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK and LONDON and AMSTERDAM and BERLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MACH Alliance, the group of independent tech companies dedicated to advocating for open, best-of-breed technology ecosystems, announced today it has signed over 30 members since its June 2020 launch. The group's member base now spans North America, Europe and Asia.

In addition to geographical reach, the MACH Alliance now has independent software vendor (ISV) members spanning retail point of sale systems, order management, CMS, data and everything in between, as well as a range of system integrator members. Between the software and services represented in the Alliance, organizations building digital experiences can leverage members in hundreds - even thousands - of different combinations, representing the full vision of composable enterprise technology.

The MACH Alliance's expert ambassadorship program has also quickly taken shape with ambassadors hailing from market-leading companies like Bed Bath & Beyond, Puma, Mars, Ulta Beauty and Sharper Image. The group of tech and business leaders plays a crucial role in bringing MACH out to their networks.

Research points to plans for increased MACH investment by enterprise IT leaders

Research conducted in February of this year commissioned by the MACH Alliance found that 81% of respondents expressed the strong intention to increase MACH elements in their front-office architecture in the next 12-months. The poll gathered insights from senior level technology decision makers across the U.S., U.K. and Germany. It found that the c-suite is driving the push for IT architecture modernization as a means to enhance customer experience while also saving on costs and staffing resources.

"Virtually every business has felt the impacts of the pandemic over these past 12 months in some way; some more so than others," said Kelly Goetsch, President of the MACH Alliance. "The pressure to perform at peak operational efficiency while also keeping costs low has been a forcing function for IT leaders and the c-suite to consider the ways they can be doing things differently. That has led companies to explore MACH architecture and the ways it can help them innovate faster and perform better than monolithic suites allow for."

A look back and a look ahead

In addition to its momentum, the Alliance has established its position as both a thought leader and source of networking opportunities for business and technology leaders. It hosted the first ever MACHathon in January, connecting 17 global teams virtually to push the boundaries for innovations that could be built in short order using MACH technologies and composable architectures.

The Alliance also recently co-hosted a webinar with Forrester about ensuring an enterprise technology strategy and architecture is future-proof and adaptable. MACH Alliance team members have also been featured in the likes of Forbes and Nasdaq sharing insights on the critical nature of having the right digital architecture in place to ensure business success and longevity.

"We initially intended to launch the Alliance at the end of Q1 2020 but ultimately hit pause when the pandemic took hold. We quickly realized it was to our benefit to launch within the first half of the year, even in the thick of the pandemic, as it became evident that it would have a massive accelerating effect on the growth of the MACH principle and the need for going composable," said Sonja Keerl, Vice President of the MACH Alliance. "In a year's time, we've moved from the challenger category to the mainstream with business leaders recognizing that the MACH approach is the less risky option and the one that's most beneficial for the bottom line in a business environment that's rapidly evolving."

With over 30 international member companies today, the MACH Alliance predicts it will stay on this high-growth trajectory through 2021 and beyond. Support for its mission has led the organization to secure $1M in funds raised thus far to help sustain its momentum and continue to showcase how MACH architecture is an enabler of smarter business in myriad ways.

To learn more, visit https://machalliance.org .

About the MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a [501(c)(6)] non-profit organization, governed by an independent board and does not endorse specific vendors, members or otherwise. The Alliance was formed in June 2020 to help enterprise organizations navigate the complex modern technology landscape. It aims to guide and show the business advantage of open tech ecosystems that are Microservices based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. All MACH Alliance members meet certification principles that are published on the website.

Founding members include: Amplience, commercetools, Contentstack, EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) and Valtech. The MACH Alliance welcomes technology companies and individual industry experts who share the same vision for the future. Learn more at machalliance.org, read here about MACH certification and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

