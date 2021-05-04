Logo
Boost Mobile to become first wireless carrier to offer free health care services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Boost Mobile partners with leading health care company K Health to ensure millions of underinsured subscribers and their families have access to a world-class doctor anytime, anywhere from their phone

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 4, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three out of 10 Americans lost their health insurance in 20201, and half of those remain uninsured today. Following the pandemic, two-thirds of Americans say they are concerned about their ability to pay medical expenses in 20212. Boost Mobile, which serves millions of underinsured and uninsured customers, today announced it will become the first wireless provider to offer free health care services to its subscribers and their families by partnering with K Health.

DISH unveils new Boost Mobile logo (PRNewsfoto/DISH Network Corporation)

As part of Boost Mobile's Unlimited Plus plan, new subscribers will receive free, 24/7 access to health services via the K Health app straight from their Boost Mobile phone. This new partnership will deliver free access to remote health care services for Boost Mobile customers and their immediate families. Specifically, this will include the opportunity to chat with a doctor directly from a mobile phone; use K Health's AI-powered symptom checker to understand what is wrong and decide what to do next; and get treatment, including medications prescribed. K Health treats hundreds of adult and pediatric conditions remotely, and also offers personalized treatment plans, such as for anxiety and depression.

While the use of telemedicine has skyrocketed during the pandemic, access to care remains a significant barrier for many Americans, especially those underinsured or uninsured. Boost Mobile's partnership with K Health will provide real health value to those needing it most.

"Boost Mobile customers are disproportionately affected by rising health care costs. Boost Mobile is bridging the gap by providing affordable wireless access, and now we want to expand those efforts to address the health care divide," said Stephen Stokols, who heads Boost Mobile. "K Health is the perfect partner to create a pathway to better health for individuals and families who do not have affordable access to medical services, which we estimate is up to half of our user base."

"Boost Mobile truly prioritizes its customers and is creating solutions to meet their needs," said Ran Shaul, chief product officer and co-founder of K Health. "Our partnership brings together Boost Mobile's innovation with K's unique combination of shared knowledge, made possible by AI, and our fleet of world-class clinicians to offer 24/7 access to the best high-quality medicine all from a smartphone."

K Health will be available for free to new Unlimited Plus subscribers, and for a discounted service fee of $7.99 per month for other Boost Mobile service plans. Boost Mobile customers will be able to take advantage of K Health's data-driven primary care system with over four million users on its platform. Boost Mobile users can sign up at boostmobile.com/health to be first in line for the official launch early this summer.

For more information about K Health, please visit www.khealth.com.

About Boost Mobile
Boost Mobile provides award-winning, best-in-class value and connectivity to U.S. wireless consumers through access to the carrier's Expanded Data Network and competitive consumer plans with no annual service contracts. In 2020, DISH became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, standalone 5G broadband network. DISH Wireless L.L.C. operates Boost Mobile. DISH Wireless L.L.C. is a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH), a Fortune 250 company. Learn more about Boost Mobile online on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

1 According to ValuePenguin.com Health Care Survey
2 According to AccessOne Health Care Survey

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boost-mobile-to-become-first-wireless-carrier-to-offer-free-health-care-services-301282855.html

SOURCE Boost Mobile

