TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys JOYY Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, Sells Pinduoduo Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Snap Inc

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys JOYY Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Apple Inc, JD.com Inc, SL Green Realty Corp, sells Pinduoduo Inc, American Airlines Group Inc, Snap Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc, Twitter Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TB Alternative Assets Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $640 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

So-Young International Inc (SY) - 11,389,106 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.64% SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) - 699,988 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.15% Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) - 2,983,160 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.71% JD.com Inc (JD) - 429,200 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.37% JOYY Inc (YY) - 362,440 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 215.60%

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $230.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 100,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.89%. The holding were 151,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $15.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 385,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $25 and $29.44, with an estimated average price of $28.01. The stock is now traded at around $29.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 198,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. initiated holding in Youdao Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.99 and $41.35, with an estimated average price of $31.79. The stock is now traded at around $25.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 196,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in JOYY Inc by 215.60%. The purchase prices were between $78.64 and $147.8, with an estimated average price of $108.49. The stock is now traded at around $93.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 362,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 100.37%. The purchase prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 429,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in SL Green Realty Corp by 33.15%. The purchase prices were between $58.13 and $77.76, with an estimated average price of $67.43. The stock is now traded at around $72.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 699,988 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 175.68%. The purchase prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17. The stock is now traded at around $125.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 141,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.01%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $235.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 101,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. added to a holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 110.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 579,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.22.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $156.37, with an estimated average price of $122.71.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $43.62 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. sold out a holding in Li Auto Inc. The sale prices were between $21.33 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $28.96.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 58.68%. The sale prices were between $124.18 and $202.82, with an estimated average price of $169.27. The stock is now traded at around $133.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.94%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 201,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Snap Inc by 85.1%. The sale prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.58%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 117,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd by 29.71%. The sale prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $11.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.44%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 2,983,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 65.18%. The sale prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 146,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in LAIX Inc by 34.61%. The sale prices were between $1.44 and $4.28, with an estimated average price of $2.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.4%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 3,703,164 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced to a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 50.4%. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $46.74, with an estimated average price of $39.6. The stock is now traded at around $42.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. still held 81,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.