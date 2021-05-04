Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) Chairman, President and CEO Lee M Tillman Sold $744,525 of Shares

Chairman, President and CEO of Marathon Oil Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee M Tillman (insider trades) sold 67,500 shares of MRO on 05/03/2021 at an average price of $11.03 a share. The total sale was $744,525.
