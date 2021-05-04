May Events Center on How Verint Cloud Technology Can Help Companies Achieve Boundless Customer Engagement





Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced its May events including Engage21, its annual conference, which will showcase the Verint customer Engagement Cloud Platform alongside headlining keynotes from Barbara Corcoran, Jay Shetty, and Charlene Li. Other events focus on Verint solutions for the public sector, improving scheduling adherence, balancing customer experience and expectations and closing the Engagement Capacity Gap.









The+Massive+Gap+Between+Customer+Expectations+and+Organization%26rsquo%3Bs+Ability+Post+Pandemic+%0A

Verint-Beyond Philosophy On-demand Podcast









Join Founder and CEO of Beyond Philosophy, LLC, Colin Shaw, and Verints Nancy Porte, vice president, global customer experience, CCXP, who discuss why so many companies today feel unprepared to meet constantly evolving customer expectations, and what role technology can and should play to help close the Engagement Capacity Gap based on new Verint research.









Using+Cloud+Technologies+on+AWS+Marketplace+to+Provide+Frictionless+Constituent+Engagement+and+Services+Experiences+%0A

Verint-Amazon Web Services Webinar





May 5, 2 p.m. ET









Learn how Verint solutions on AWS Marketplace can help the public sector better serve constituents with tighter budgets and smaller staffs. Verints David Moody, vice president and general manager, citizen engagement, and Jeff Friedman, leader, citizen services at Amazon Web Services (AWS) will lead the webinar.









5+Ways+to+Tackle+Schedule+Adherence+%0A

Verint-8x8 Webinar





May 6, 12 p.m. ET









Verint's Trudy Cannon, director of go-to-market strategy, workforce engagement, and 8x8s Andressa Marlan, senior product marketing manager, CCaaS, will break down the top five actionable ways organizations can tackle and improve schedule adherence.









Finding+the+Sweet+Spot+Between+High+Tech+%26amp%3B+High+Touch+%0A

EMEA Engage Online





May 13, 10 a.m. BST









Join Nancy Rademaker, digital and customer-centricity expert, as she shares her insights on how technology has helped create more informed, individualistic, impatient, intuitive and influenced consumers and employees with ever-increasing expectations. Shell explain how data, insight, systems and algorithms provide the basis for understanding these demands and balancing customer experience and expectations.









CS+Week+Engage311+Virtual+Conference+%0A

Virtual Conference





May 17-21









Join Verints David Moody, vice president and general manager, citizen engagement, for Boundless Citizen Engagement - A Global Perspective on May 20 at 11 a.m. ET. David will share experiences from the City of Edinburgh Council in Scotland, London Borough of Enfield in England, and Brisbane City Council in Australiaincluding what has worked for them, what outcomes they achieved, and how they implemented their customer experience solutions with brief demos of the implementations.









Engage21+%0A

Verint Annual Virtual Conference





May 19-21









Verint Engage21, the industrys premier, virtual customer engagement event will feature keynotes by Barbara Corcoran, Jay Shetty, and Charlene Li, as well as Verint thought leaders, well-known industry analysts and executives from many of the leading brands in the world. Discover how to build enduring customer relationships at this free, three-day, virtual event filled with sessions, workshops, and networkingall featuring the latest innovations and tools for achieving Boundless Customer Engagement.









