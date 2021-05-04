Logo
May Events Center on How Verint Cloud Technology Can Help Companies Achieve Boundless Customer Engagement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (NASDAQ: VRNT), the Customer Engagement Company, today announced its May events including Engage21, its annual conference, which will showcase the Verint customer Engagement Cloud Platform alongside headlining keynotes from Barbara Corcoran, Jay Shetty, and Charlene Li. Other events focus on Verint solutions for the public sector, improving scheduling adherence, balancing customer experience and expectations and closing the Engagement Capacity Gap.



The+Massive+Gap+Between+Customer+Expectations+and+Organization%26rsquo%3Bs+Ability+Post+Pandemic+%0A
Verint-Beyond Philosophy On-demand Podcast



Join Founder and CEO of Beyond Philosophy, LLC, Colin Shaw, and Verints Nancy Porte, vice president, global customer experience, CCXP, who discuss why so many companies today feel unprepared to meet constantly evolving customer expectations, and what role technology can and should play to help close the Engagement Capacity Gap based on new Verint research.



Using+Cloud+Technologies+on+AWS+Marketplace+to+Provide+Frictionless+Constituent+Engagement+and+Services+Experiences+%0A
Verint-Amazon Web Services Webinar


May 5, 2 p.m. ET



Learn how Verint solutions on AWS Marketplace can help the public sector better serve constituents with tighter budgets and smaller staffs. Verints David Moody, vice president and general manager, citizen engagement, and Jeff Friedman, leader, citizen services at Amazon Web Services (AWS) will lead the webinar.



5+Ways+to+Tackle+Schedule+Adherence+%0A
Verint-8x8 Webinar


May 6, 12 p.m. ET



Verint's Trudy Cannon, director of go-to-market strategy, workforce engagement, and 8x8s Andressa Marlan, senior product marketing manager, CCaaS, will break down the top five actionable ways organizations can tackle and improve schedule adherence.



Finding+the+Sweet+Spot+Between+High+Tech+%26amp%3B+High+Touch+%0A
EMEA Engage Online


May 13, 10 a.m. BST



Join Nancy Rademaker, digital and customer-centricity expert, as she shares her insights on how technology has helped create more informed, individualistic, impatient, intuitive and influenced consumers and employees with ever-increasing expectations. Shell explain how data, insight, systems and algorithms provide the basis for understanding these demands and balancing customer experience and expectations.



CS+Week+Engage311+Virtual+Conference+%0A
Virtual Conference


May 17-21



Join Verints David Moody, vice president and general manager, citizen engagement, for Boundless Citizen Engagement - A Global Perspective on May 20 at 11 a.m. ET. David will share experiences from the City of Edinburgh Council in Scotland, London Borough of Enfield in England, and Brisbane City Council in Australiaincluding what has worked for them, what outcomes they achieved, and how they implemented their customer experience solutions with brief demos of the implementations.



Engage21+%0A
Verint Annual Virtual Conference


May 19-21



Verint Engage21, the industrys premier, virtual customer engagement event will feature keynotes by Barbara Corcoran, Jay Shetty, and Charlene Li, as well as Verint thought leaders, well-known industry analysts and executives from many of the leading brands in the world. Discover how to build enduring customer relationships at this free, three-day, virtual event filled with sessions, workshops, and networkingall featuring the latest innovations and tools for achieving Boundless Customer Engagement.



About Verint


Verint (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the worlds most iconic brands including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement to help customers close the engagement capacity gap.



Verint. The Customer Engagement Company. Learn more at Verint.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.



VERINT, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, BOUNDLESS CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT, THE ENGAGEMENT CAPACITY GAP and THE SCIENCE OF CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT are trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Verint and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

