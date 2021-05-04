LiveRamp Selects Greater Phoenix for U.S. Office Expansion





LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), the leading data connectivity platform, today announced plans to open a new office in Greater Phoenix. Recently awarded by %3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology 2021, LiveRamp will build a permanent new workplace for highly-skilled, full-time roles. Starting in summer 2021, the tech company will position several executive leaders in the Phoenix Metropolitan area and hire 100 employees.









Phoenix has long been on our radar as a vibrant area with a wellspring of talent, plus a great place to live and work. A new office here unlocks more employment opportunities and a scalable path to growth in close proximity to our San Francisco headquarters, said Scott Howe, CEO of LiveRamp. For the past year, we have focused heavily on strategizing beyond work-from-home to ensure we come out of the pandemic stronger than ever better connected, more effective and more well-equipped to support our team and customers.









Initially, LiveRamp plans to hire positions in Customer Support, Customer Success and Business Enablement teams in the Phoenix area, offering highly competitive and comprehensive benefits, and meaningful career growth opportunities. The expansion team is currently scouting locations for a permanent office space, where Greater Phoenix-area employees will join LiveRamps global effort to enable organizations to better connect, control, and activate data, transform customer experiences, and generate valuable business outcomes.









The Valley of the Sun has so many of the things we were seeking in a new hub, and we look forward to sourcing diverse talent in this market and growing our team, said Amit Sharan, Chief Information Officer at LiveRamp and head of the expansion initiative in Arizona. We are excited to build out a new LiveRamp office, offering employees the space and amenities to collaborate, focus and unlock high levels of performance.









The fact that a California-based tech company sees opportunity and value in Greater Phoenix validates our efforts in building a strong and robust ecosystem, added Chris Camacho, president & CEO of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council. LiveRamps creation of a high number of jobs in an innovative industry provides residents with new career advancement prospects and we look forward to LiveRamps continued success as it establishes roots in-market.









LiveRamps expansion into Greater Phoenix is another sign that Arizona is the place for technology, said Sandra Watson, president & CEO, Arizona Commerce Authority. Were grateful to the entire team at LiveRamp for choosing our state and bringing these skilled tech jobs to Arizona.









Those interested in applying can visit LiveRamp%26rsquo%3Bs+Careers+Page.









About LiveRamp









LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamps fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the worlds top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit+www.LiveRamp.com.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005482/en/