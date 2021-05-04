Logo
ExOne Adds Four New Experienced 3D Sales Partners to U.S. and Canadian Channel

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the addition of four new experienced sales channel partners who significantly expand ExOnes distribution footprint and will help reach more customers in new product segments across the United States and Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005810/en/

ExOne has added four new experienced channel partners in the U.S. and Canada. CATI, TriMech, Javelin, and Purple Platypus will offer ExOnes entry-level metal 3D printing technology and related services, equipment, and consumables across more than 60 offices. (Photo: Business Wire)

ExOne has added four new experienced channel partners in the U.S. and Canada. CATI, TriMech, Javelin, and Purple Platypus will offer ExOnes entry-level metal 3D printing technology and related services, equipment, and consumables across more than 60 offices. (Photo: Business Wire)



ExOnes new partners have more than 60 offices combined and will sell the ExOne Innovent+ metal binder jetting system, the Metal Designlab by Rapidia, as well as ancillary equipment, such as the X1F advanced furnace, and consumables. The new authorized channel partners are:



These four established companies also sell Stratasys, Solidworks and other technology to engineering customers, and all have experience previously selling metal 3D printing systems that competed with ExOne technology.



We are delighted to welcome such knowledgeable and accomplished partners to the ExOne team, said John Hartner, ExOne CEO. As manufacturers in the U.S. and Canada look to shorten supply chains and localize production of more products, our entry-level metal printing systems are a great way to get started with bound metal 3D printing technologies that deliver high-quality parts at an affordable price. Our new extended team is ready to hit the ground running with proven products that perform quickly with ease.



ExOnes Entry-Level Metal Systems



ExOne now offers two entry-level metal printers that print bound metal parts that require final sintering, a fast and trusted way to quickly produce metal parts with the geometric freedom of 3D printing.



The ExOne Metal Designlab and X1F advanced furnace is the worlds fastest, office-safe metal printing system. The original two-step method of 3D printing and sintering, the Designlab by Rapidia delivers proven Print Today, Parts Tomorrow performance. The 3D printer extrudes metals pre-bound in HydroFuse, an innovative water-based paste that dramatically reduces design restrictions and total processing time. This technology allows printed parts to go directly into a furnace, skipping long chemical or thermal debinding steps on competing systems that take 3-5 days to deliver final parts. The 3D printer operates with the ease of an entry-level plastic printer, using a nozzle to extrude designs. Currently, 316L and 17-4PH stainless steels are offered, with more materials on the way. Read more at www.exone.com%2Fdesignlab.



The ExOne Innovent+ is the worlds best-selling and most installed and researched metal binder jet system. This affordable, fast, and easy-to-use machine is used at the worlds best-known universities and industrial brands. With an open-materials system, the Innovent+ features ExOnes patented Triple Advanced Compaction Technology (ACT) for precise dispensing, spreading and compacting ultra-fine MIM powders in the print bed. This system delivers final post-sintering dimensional tolerances of +/- 2.5%, high densities of 97% or better, and outstanding surface finish. The X1F advanced furnace is also a perfect complement to the Innovent+. Read more at www.exone.com%2Finnovent3D.



ExOnes patented binder jet 3D printing process transforms powdered materials metal, sand or ceramic into highly dense and functional precision parts or tooling at high speeds. An industrial printhead selectively deposits a binder into a bed of powder particles creating a solid part one thin layer at a time, just like printing on sheets of paper. The technology is viewed as a desirable and sustainable production method, largely because of its high speed, low waste, and cost, as well as material flexibility.



ExOne has qualified more than 20 metal, ceramic, and composite materials for its binder jetting process. More than half of those materials are single-alloy metals, such as 17-4PH, 316L, 304L, M2 Tool Steel, Inconel 718, and more. Most recently, ExOne announced that 6061 aluminum is now a Customer-Qualified material in collaboration with Ford Motor Co. Titanium is now fast-tracked for qualification in partnership with a global medical device firm.



See a full list of locations and authorized sales partners at www.exone.com%2Flocations.



About ExOne



ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, weve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials including metals, ceramics, composites and sand into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the worlds leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen.



About CATI



Since 1992, Computer Aided Technology (CATI) has made it our mission to deliver and support the best product development solutions available. Our portfolio includes solutions from SOLIDWORKS, Dassault Systmes, Stratasys, PostProcess, DriveWorks, CAMWorks, and Creaform. We exist so our clients can focus on what they do best design and manufacture their products. Our clients are experts in developing their products; we are experts in putting technology solutions in place quickly and efficiently and with a consistently high level of quality. From small design firms to Fortune 500 companies, we support thousands of market-leading companies in every niche of product development, design, and manufacturing. Computer Aided Technology has the tools, the experience, the knowledge and the dedication to bring your business vision to reality. Anyone can sell you software or hardware; our goal is to earn the right to be your trusted advisor. For more information, visit us at www.cati.com or call 888-308-2284.



About TriMech



Since 1998, TriMech has helped clients design better products by offering a complete engineering solution including but not limited to the entire SOLIDWORKS product lineup, Stratasys 3D printers, Artec 3D scanners, post-processing equipment, CAMWorks and other engineering services. Headquartered in Richmond, VA, the company maintains a 250+person team that provides world-class technical support, robust training, rapid prototyping, consulting, implementation and staffing services to clients. TriMech is a portfolio company of The Halifax Group, a leading private equity firm that partners with lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. For more information about TriMech, please visit www.TriMech.com.



About Javelin



Javelin Technologies was established in 1997 with its beginnings in Oakville, Ontario. Javelin is firmly rooted in communities all across Canada, with four offices in Western Canada and a team of 115+ employees. More than 6,000 Canadian businesses use Javelin for 3D design applications and services to create amazing products that improve efficiency, safety, medical care, and the environment. Javelin sells and supports SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys 3D printers, metal 3D printers, post-processing equipment, and 3D scanners to help clients meet stringent requirements for prototypes, tooling, end-use parts, and low-volume manufacturing. For more information about Javelin Technologies, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.javelin-tech.com%2F3d%2F.



About Purple Platypus



Purple Platypus, with its headquarters in Orange County, CA, has superior additive solutions for every stage of your products lifecycle. Offering Stratasys and ExOne 3D printers, Materialise software, eviXscan 3D scanners, ProtoMAX waterjets, Roland DGA benchtop milling machines, and rapid prototyping services, Purple Platypus has helped customers optimize their design and manufacturing processes since 2007. With the industrys most relevant product line, expansive Tech Center, and a committed, knowledgeable team of additive experts, Purple Platypus provides businesses the technologies they need to bring their ideas to life. For more information about Purple Platypus, please visit www.purpleplatypus.com or contact a representative at 949.474.9222.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005810/en/

