Itron Extends Contract to Deliver Demand Response Program in Maryland

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Itron Extends Contract to Deliver Demand Response Program in Maryland

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, announced today that it signed a two-year contract extension with Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO), one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 169,000 member accounts. Itron will continue to provide SMECO with a fully outsourced and pay-for-performance demand response solution that helps the cooperative ensure reliable power and lower rates for its members as part of SMECOs CoolSentry load management program.



Since 2008, Itron has collaborated with SMECO to administer the CoolSentry program, which enables the utility to reduce peak demand. Itrons cost-effective demand response solution increases reliability and lowers costs to SMECOs residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) members. As a fully outsourced solution, Itron recruits customers into the program, installs the necessary load control equipment and operates the program using Itrons IntelliSOURCE Enterprise cloud-based software. Itron IntelliSOURCE Enterprise software is the foundation for CoolSentry as it automates every phase of the program to ensure seamless and reliable delivery for a consistent customer experience. Over the course of the three-year pay-for-performance agreement, Itron will provide up to 59 megawatts of available capacity to the cooperative.



We have seen great success with Itrons demand response solution over the last 13 years and look forward to continuing to provide energy savings to our members, said Jeff Shaw, vice president of distributed energy resources and sustainability at SMECO. Our SMECO CoolSentry Load Management program also plays a critical role in averting energy shortages in our community during periods of high demand.



At Itron, we are committed to optimizing the benefits of distributed energy resources and their impact on the grid, said Don Reeves, senior vice president of Outcomes at Itron. Our continued collaboration with SMECO to provide a demand response solution will ensure reliable and affordable service to all of their members in Southern Maryland.



IntelliSOURCE is a proven turnkey distributed energy resource management (DERM) solution used to address peak capacity, load management and non-wires alternative use cases for residential and C&I markets. IntelliSOURCE manages 1.1 GW with over 3 million installed devices. IntelliSOURCE is extensible beyond load control to optimize the grid for distributed energy resources, such as electric vehicles, rooftop solar and behind-the-meter battery storage.



About Itron



Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions to communities in more than 100 countries. Our portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps our customers better manage electricity, gas and water resources for the people they serve. By working with our customers to ensure their success, we help improve the quality of life, ensure the safety and promote the well-being of millions of people around the globe. Itron is dedicated to creating a more resourceful world. Join us: www.itron.com.



Itron is a registered trademark of Itron, Inc. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005253/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)