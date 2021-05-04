Logo
Accenture Invests in Cybersecurity Startup Prevailion to Give Clients Advanced Warning of Breaches

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture+Ventures, in Prevailion, a next-generation cyber intelligence company that provides clients with expansive visibility into malware across their organization and supply chains with early detection of advanced threats through adversary counterintelligence.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005461/en/

Accenture invests in Prevailion to give clients early warning of cyber threats (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture invests in Prevailion to give clients early warning of cyber threats (Photo: Business Wire)



The investment will enhance Accentures ability to provide clients with advanced indications and warnings of cyber threats through actionable evidence of malware that has potentially compromised their systems and third-party ecosystems, which are increasingly prime targets for cybercriminal and espionage actors. Accentures Cyber Investigations & Forensic Response team saw+an+almost 200% increase in third-party and supply chain intrusions during 2020 with no signs of letting up in 2021.



Prevailions innovative approach in exposing emerging adversaries, especially when paired with our best-in-class cyber intelligence team, will enable our clients to face the next generation of threats with confidence, said Josh Ray, who leads Accenture Securitys cyber defense practice globally. Prevailions multi-industry reach will enhance our cyber insurance services, including those geared toward mergers and acquisitions, and enable our team to proactively detect and mitigate threats targeting our clients.



Prevailion transforms the way organizations approach risk mitigation and business decision-making through its Compromise Intelligence solutions that go beyond traditional indicators of compromise to deliver hard evidence of compromise, which comprises a collection of forensic data that points to a confirmed malicious attack on a commercial, industrial or government network. The solution gives clients a full view of actual threats to their organizations and those of their ecosystem partners early in the overall attack chain.



This investment from Accenture is exciting and supports our mission to deliver tailored intelligence that empowers risk-based decisions on a global scale, said Karim Hijaz, Prevailions founder and CEO. Accentures reputation and top-tier client base will enable us to make a greater impact on securing the corporate world from devastating cyberattacks.



Prevailion is now a part of Accenture Ventures Project+Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that connects emerging technology software startups with the Global 2000 to fill strategic innovation gaps. Project Spotlight offers extensive access to Accentures domain expertise and its enterprise clients, helping startups harness human creativity and deliver on the promise of their technology.



Accenture Ventures investment in Prevailion aligns with our commitment to identify emerging technologies that can meet our clients business needs and address their priorities, said Tom Lounibos, managing director of Accenture Ventures. Armed with compromise intelligence from Prevailion, we can proactively provide clients with global evidence of active breaches and emerging risks to their supply chains, enabling them to make smarter decisions and mitigate high-priority security risks preemptively.



Accentures backing of Prevailion follows several other investments that Accenture has made in cybersecurity and intelligence companies, including Quantexa, Team 8, Endgame and Claroty.



Terms of the investment were not disclosed.



About Accenture



Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services all powered by the worlds largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.



Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including advanced cyber defense, applied cybersecurity solutions and managed security operations. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Helped by our team of highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Follow us @AccentureSecure on Twitter or visit us at www.accenture.com%2Fsecurity.



About Prevailion



Prevailion is the worlds first cyber security counterintelligence company, transforming the way organizations approach compromise detection and breach prevention to drastically improve security operations. Through next-level tailored intelligence and a zero-touch platform, Prevailion provides a full view of confirmed Evidence of Compromise'' (EOC) for customers and their partner ecosystems. To learn more about Prevailion, visit www.prevailion.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005461/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)