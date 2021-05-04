Paya Announces Strategic Partnership with Software Provider AccountingSuite

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Paya Announces Strategic Partnership with Software Provider AccountingSuite

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Through Payas integrated payments capabilities, collaboration enhances ease of use for AccountingSuites clients

ATLANTA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya ( PAYA), a leading integrated payments and commerce solution provider, announced that it has established a strategic partnership with accounting software firm AccountingSuite.

Through the collaboration, Payas integrated payments technology will simplify and streamline AccountingSuites payments process for its clients, as well as add advanced billing, payment management, and reporting features for both card and ACH processing. Additionally, Payas solution and its commitment to customer service will ensure a seamless upgrade process for AccountingSuites clients.

We are excited about the value which Paya will deliver to AccountingSuite and its customers, said Mark Engels, Payas Chief Revenue Officer. We look forward not only to leveraging our payments technology to enhance AccountingSuites offering, but also to the potential of our shared customer-first approach to offer further value to AccountingSuites clients.

Choosing Paya as our payment partner was an easy decision, said Ted McRae, Director of Business Development of AccountingSuite. Not only was Paya the best option for our software suite, but their platform makes the payments process seamless for us and our clients. In addition to their superior technical capabilities, Payas unparalleled attention to customer service aligns perfectly with our own values at AccountingSuite, and we look forward to building on our partnership moving forward.

About Paya

Paya ( PAYA) is a leading provider of integrated payment and frictionless commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiencies. The company processes over $35 billion of annual payment volume across credit/debit card, ACH, and check, making it a top 20 provider of payment processing in the US. Paya serves more than 100,000 customers through over 2,000 key distribution partners focused on targeted, high growth verticals such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B end markets. The business has built its foundation on offering robust integrations into front-end CRM and back-end accounting systems to enhance customer experience and workflow. Paya is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH, Mt. Vernon, OH, Dallas, TX and Tempe, AZ.

Learn more at https://paya.com.

About AccountingSuite

AccountingSuite is a powerful, all-in-one business application for accounting, cloud banking, order management, inventory & eCommerce management, and project and time tracking in one cloud-driven platform. Our mission is to provide easy to use, no-nonsense software that is scalable for startups, entrepreneurs, and growing companies to manage not only finances, but day to day operations.

Learn more at http://www.accountingsuite.com

Media Contact:
Kerry Close
212-784-5717
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyOTAzOCM0MTYyNTM5IzIyMDI1MzI=
88f341d6-ddbb-4fb7-a34c-f6d08fbcacda
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)