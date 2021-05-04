Logo
Elanco Animal Health Introduces First Oral Flea and Tick Product for Cats, Credelio® CAT (lotilaner)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



Veterinarians in the U.S. now have a new, innovative option for flea and tick control as Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) introduces Credelio Cat, the first oral flea and tick product for cats.



Credelio Cat starts killing fleas on cats within 6 hours. The small, chewable product maintains fast-acting, sustained flea efficacy throughout the month in cats 8 weeks and older. Credelio Cat also protects against black-legged ticks throughout the month in cats 6 months and older. Black-legged ticks are the most prevalent tick species in cats in the U.S.1



Even indoor cats are at risk of fleas and ticks, said Dr. Tony Rumschlag, Senior Director, Technical Consulting. Its great to have a first-of-its-kind flea and tick option for cat owners who prefer oral administration or want to try something besides a topical. Credelio Cat, which uses the active ingredient, lotilaner, has been shown to be safe and effective when used according to label directions for killing fleas in cats as young as 8 weeks weighing 2 or more pounds, so veterinarians can feel good about prescribing it to their patients.



While the administration of orals has been challenging in the past, Credelio Cat was designed specifically for cats, ensuring its vanilla and yeast scent and flavor would be appealing.2 The product was successfully administered by 99.5% of cat owners in a U.S. field study.3



Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Credelio Cat joins Elancos growing pet health portfolio, which includes solutions in the areas of parasiticides, pain management, vaccines, internal medicine, oncology and dermatology.



For more information about Credelio Cat and Elancos cat health portfolio, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.elanco.us%2Fproducts-services%2Fcats%2Fcredelio-cat



Indications



Credelio CAT kills adult fleas and is indicated for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations for one month in cats and kittens 8 weeks of age and older and weighing 2 pounds or greater.



Credelio CAT is also indicated for treatment and control of black-legged tick infestations for one month in cats and kittens 6 months of age and older and weighing 2 pounds or greater.



Important Safety Information



Lotilaner is a member of the isoxazoline class. This class has been associated with neurologic adverse reactions including tremors, incoordination, and seizures. Neurologic adverse reactions have been reported in cats receiving isoxazoline class drugs, even in cats without a history of neurologic disorders. Use with caution in cats with a history of neurologic disorders. The safety of Credelio CAT has not been established in breeding, pregnant and lactating cats. The effectiveness of Credelio CAT against black-legged ticks in kittens less than 6 months of age has not been evaluated. The most frequently reported adverse reactions are weight loss, rapid breathing and vomiting. For complete safety information, please see Credelio CAT product+label or ask your veterinarian.



ABOUT ELANCO



Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we are driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching Life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose Sustainability/ESG Pledges all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.



1Little SE, Barrett AW, Nagamori Y, et al. Ticks from cats in the United States: Patterns of infestation and infection with pathogens. Vet Parasitol. 2018;257:15.


2Toutain CE, Seewald W, Jung M. Pharmacokinetics of lotilaner following a single oral or intravenous administration in cats. Parasite Vector. 2018;11:412.


3Chappell K, Paarlberg T, Seewald W, et al. A randomized, controlled field study to assess the efficacy and safety of lotilaner flavored chewable tablets (Credelio CAT) in eliminating fleas in client-owned cats in the USA. Parasite Vector. 2021;14:127.



Credelio, Elanco and the diagonal bar logo are trademarks of Elanco or its affiliates. 2021 Elanco or its affiliates. PM-US-21-1141

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005099/en/

