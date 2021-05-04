Logo
Blackstone Hires Paget MacColl as Global Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Management's (BAAM) Institutional Client Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Blackstone (

NYSE:BX, Financial) today announced that Paget MacColl has joined the firm as Global Head of Blackstone Alternative Asset Managements (BAAM) Institutional Client Solutions. In this role, Ms. MacColl will lead BAAMs Limited Partner relationships and business development globally, leveraging her nearly 20 years of experience working with investors across alternative investments.



Joe Dowling, Blackstone Global Co-Head of BAAM, said: As we constantly seek to communicate the tremendous power of BAAM and the Blackstone platform, Pagets expertise will be invaluable. She brings a strategic perspective which will be critical as we continue to drive innovation and launch new strategies across BAAM.



John McCormick, Blackstone Global Co-Head of BAAM, said: Paget is a talented executive with experience marketing the investment solutions that BAAM has to offer to investors around the world. She brings a diverse range of skills, relationships and experiences and will be a critical leader within BAAM and the broader Blackstone ICS team.



Paget MacColl, Global Head of Institutional Client Solutions for BAAM, said: Im thrilled to be joining John and Joe and the incredible team at BAAM. BAAM has been a leader in providing alternative investment strategies to clients for decades and I look forward to continuing that tradition.



Ms. MacColl joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management where she was co-head of the Americas Institutional Client Business. In that role, she was responsible for leading business strategy and client engagement with institutions across the US, Canada and Latin America. Prior to that, she led the institutional distribution and fundraising efforts in Asset Management as the Global Head of Institutional Capital Markets. Ms. MacColl joined Goldman Sachs in 1999 as part of its Debt Capital Markets business and was named managing director in 2009 and partner in 2016. She received a BA from Princeton University and is a CFA Charterholder. She serves on the Board of Trustees of Greenwich Academy and The Childrens School.



About Blackstone



Blackstone is one of the worlds leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $649 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005748/en/

