Schrödinger to Present at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference





Schrdinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place virtually on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 3:30 pm. ET.









The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrdingers website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.schrodinger.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevent-calendar and will be archived for approximately 14 days.









About Schrdinger









Schrdinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrdinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrdingers multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.









Founded in 1990, Schrdinger has over 450 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.





