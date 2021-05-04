Waitr to Host First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on May 6, 2021





Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: WTRH) (Waitr), a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery, today announced that it intends to release its first quarter 2021 financial results following the close of the stock market on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and host a conference call at 5:00pm ET that same day.









The conference call will be webcast live from the Companys investor relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.waitrapp.com%2F. The call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 269-4266, or for international callers (323) 347-3278. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 8040390. The replay will be available until Thursday, May 13, 2021.









About Waitr Holdings Inc.









Founded in 2013 and based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Waitr operates an online ordering technology platform, providing delivery, carryout and dine-in options. Waitr, along with Bite Squad, connect local restaurants and grocery stores to diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together, they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food and other products from local restaurants, national chains and grocery stores. As of December 31, 2020, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.





