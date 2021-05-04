HealthTrust and Tenet Renew Partnership for Supply Chain Optimization and Clinical Operations Support

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HealthTrust and Tenet Renew Partnership for Supply Chain Optimization and Clinical Operations Support

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image



HealthTrust, a leading national group purchasing organization (GPO), and Tenet+Healthcare, a diversified integrated delivery network consisting of more than 600 care settings across the U.S., announced today the renewal of the companies agreement to elevate supply chain performance and support clinical operations.



In renewing the GPO agreement, HealthTrust and Tenet will expand clinical integration capabilities to optimize the contract portfolio. In addition, HealthTrust will support Tenets expansion of service-line operations, notably its USPI ambulatory platform of surgery centers and surgical hospitals. Tenet will also participate in HealthTrusts co-managed joint venture to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) in the U.S.



Our relationship over the years has returned value and efficiencies from aggregation and executing operational improvements, said Richard Yonker, vice president of supply chain for Tenet Healthcare. During the COVID surge, we worked closely to ensure continuity of critical PPE for staff and to secure supplies needed to administer vaccinations to tens of thousands of people. We look forward to growing this partnership to the benefit of our providers, patients and communities.



We are honored to extend our relationship with Tenet and to continue supporting its physicians, staff and patients in the delivery of high-quality, compassionate care, said Ed Jones, HealthTrust president and CEO. Tenet has been a lead partner in our member-led advisory board process and our Supplier Diversity Council to sponsor many best practices that other IDNs may emulate. Continuation of this partnership will strengthen our portfolio and benefit all HealthTrust members.



About HealthTrust



HealthTrust+(Healthtrust Purchasing Group, L.P.) is committed to strengthening provider performance and clinical excellence through an aligned membership model and the delivery of total spend management advisory solutions that leverage our operator experience, scale and innovation. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., HealthTrust serves over 1,600 hospitals and health systems, and more than 55,000 other locations including ambulatory surgery centers, physician practices, long-term care and alternate care sites.



About Tenet Healthcare



Tenet+Healthcare+Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Dallas with 110,000 employees. Through an expansive care network that includes United Surgical Partners International, Tenet operates 65 hospitals and approximately 550 other healthcare facilities, including surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and imaging centers and other care sites and clinics.



About United Surgical Partners International



United+Surgical+Partners+International (USPI), a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, operates the largest ambulatory platform in the country. With approximately 450 facilities across the United States, the company serves patients in ambulatory surgery centers, surgical hospitals, imaging centers and urgent care centers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005083/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)