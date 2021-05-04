Logo
sparks & honey Welcomes Clineu Fernandes as New Chief Operating Officer to Its Leadership Team

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global Operations & Marketing Veteran Will Help The Tech-led Consultancy Continue To Scale

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- sparks & honey, Omnicoms (:OMC) technology-led cultural consultancy, today announced the appointment of Clineu Fernandes to the role of Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Fernandes will be responsible for the day-to-day operations, managing and optimizing internal processes, systems and infrastructure to ensure the continued growth of the consultancy and its cultural intelligence platform, Q. He will work closely with sparks & honey Founder and CEO, Terry Young.

Fernandes joins sparks & honey from ShopFully, an Italy-based tech company where he served as the LATAM, VP and CEO of the Americas operations for the past four years overseeing corporate growth. Throughout his career, Fernandes has worked to scale both agencies and tech companies, becoming a champion for redesigned internal processes and business models that ended up driving exponential growth. Hell now be using that experience to help sparks & honey continue its growth trajectory. Fernandes will be charged with overseeing various aspects of the companys operations to ensure things are executed effectively, from human resources and the implementation of new DEI-focused initiatives to super-charging sparks & honeys powerful Q+ Consulting business as a true differentiator in the market.

Clineu has a proven record of leading organizational growth at global companies. Much like the work we do for our clients helping business leaders to see around corners and plan for disruption he has a keen ability to anticipate business challenges and opportunities and translate that into an actionable, strategic plan, said Young. His rich mix of experience in both tech and consultative business will certainly help us scale our market-defining products.

A Brazilian-born industry veteran, Fernandes two decades of experience spans operations, multichannel media, communications, marketing and advertising, working for international companies, technology startups, as well as global advertising agencies like WPP, Omnicom and Publicis.

sparks & honey is one of the most innovative, exciting and inspiring companies in the global consultancy market. On top of learning day-to-day from this brilliant team, Im excited to help the company continue to grow and move into a well-deserved leadership position it the market, said Fernandes. Im also looking forward to fostering more innovation and shepherding some of the new DEI initiatives, ensuring innovation and diversity stay at the core of sparks & honeys corporate culture.

For more information on sparks & honey and its work, visit: sparksandhoney.com.

About sparks & honey: sparks & honey is a technology-based cultural consultancy delivering innovative growth and transformation strategy for global organizations. Leveraging a unique suite of proprietary tools, algorithms and a global network of human scouts to identify emerging cultural trends and industry shifts, sparks & honey helps organizations stay relevant and ahead of the curve in a fast-changing world.
Produced in conjunction with the World Economic Forum, sparks & honeys recent intelligence report, Precision Consumer 2030, was presented from the stage at Davos in 2020. sparks & honey is a part of the Omnicom Precision Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Group Inc.: Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

Press Contact:
Christine Perez ORourke
DiGennaro Communications
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0320e25c-3daf-48ed-9830-3b92ac11de07

