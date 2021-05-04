Cerence Expands Cerence Pay Partner Ecosystem with Addition of Mobile Commerce Platform Leader P97 Networks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cerence Expands Cerence Pay Partner Ecosystem with Addition of Mobile Commerce Platform Leader P97 Networks

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cerence teams with P97 Networks to transform payment options at gas stations across the US through voice-powered, in-car payments

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has expanded its Cerence Pay partner ecosystem with the addition of P97 Networks Inc., the leader in cloud-based mobile commerce, in-vehicle payments, and digital marketing solutions. With the integration of P97s mobility services platform, Cerence Pay will connect drivers to safe, seamless payments through the P97 mobile commerce platform currently available to more than 30% of the retail fuel sites across the US.

Cerence Pay delivers a secure, voice-powered, contactless payment experience in the car that leverages AI to anticipate drivers needs and provide a seamless payment transaction from intent to authentication via voice and facial biometrics and through to purchase. Leveraging P97s mobile commerce platform, integrated with most of the major fuel brands, Cerence Pay enables drivers to find a fueling location, learn about pricing and amenities, choose a pump, and pay directly from the car and using their voice. Drivers can also add a car wash or coffee or other convenience items from the gas stations store for pickup or curbside delivery.

The Cerence Pay partner ecosystem is integral to our delivery of a flexible platform that enables OEMs to create unique branded experiences that meet the needs of their drivers, said Nils Lenke, VP & GM of Apps, Cerence. With the addition of P97 to our partner roster, we are further expanding the capabilities of Cerence Pay and the automotive assistant with extensive reach to fueling sites across the US.

Voice-powered payments are becoming an increasingly critical element of todays mobility experience, said David Nichamoff, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Platforms at P97 Networks. We are proud to partner with Cerence to bring our gas station commerce services to Cerence Pay, an innovative platform that will transform how drivers think about productivity and safety on the road.

For more information about P97, visit www.p97.com and follow the company on LinkedIn. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the worlds leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars on the road today. Whether its connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About P97 Networks
P97 Networks provides secure, cloud-based in-vehicle payments and digital marketing solutions that transforms mobile commerce for the convenience retail, fuel, and vehicle manufacturing industries. P97s Mobile Commerce solutions enhance the ability to attract, engage, and retain customers by securely connecting millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with merchants using identity, geolocation-based software that creates a unique mobile consumer experience. For more information, visit www.p97.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODIyODM0MiM0MTYxOTM3IzIxODc5MzM=
28e642dc-120c-4724-b866-7e777816a3b3
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)