Cerence Expands Cerence Pay Partner Ecosystem with Addition of Mobile Commerce Platform Leader P97 Networks

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has expanded its Cerence Pay partner ecosystem with the addition of P97 Networks Inc., the leader in cloud-based mobile commerce, in-vehicle payments, and digital marketing solutions. With the integration of P97s mobility services platform, Cerence Pay will connect drivers to safe, seamless payments through the P97 mobile commerce platform currently available to more than 30% of the retail fuel sites across the US.



Cerence Pay delivers a secure, voice-powered, contactless payment experience in the car that leverages AI to anticipate drivers needs and provide a seamless payment transaction from intent to authentication via voice and facial biometrics and through to purchase. Leveraging P97s mobile commerce platform, integrated with most of the major fuel brands, Cerence Pay enables drivers to find a fueling location, learn about pricing and amenities, choose a pump, and pay directly from the car and using their voice. Drivers can also add a car wash or coffee or other convenience items from the gas stations store for pickup or curbside delivery.

The Cerence Pay partner ecosystem is integral to our delivery of a flexible platform that enables OEMs to create unique branded experiences that meet the needs of their drivers, said Nils Lenke, VP & GM of Apps, Cerence. With the addition of P97 to our partner roster, we are further expanding the capabilities of Cerence Pay and the automotive assistant with extensive reach to fueling sites across the US.

Voice-powered payments are becoming an increasingly critical element of todays mobility experience, said David Nichamoff, Senior Vice President, Innovation & Platforms at P97 Networks. We are proud to partner with Cerence to bring our gas station commerce services to Cerence Pay, an innovative platform that will transform how drivers think about productivity and safety on the road.

For more information about P97, visit www.p97.com and follow the company on LinkedIn. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence ( CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the worlds leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars on the road today. Whether its connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

About P97 Networks

P97 Networks provides secure, cloud-based in-vehicle payments and digital marketing solutions that transforms mobile commerce for the convenience retail, fuel, and vehicle manufacturing industries. P97s Mobile Commerce solutions enhance the ability to attract, engage, and retain customers by securely connecting millions of individual mobile phones and connected cars with merchants using identity, geolocation-based software that creates a unique mobile consumer experience. For more information, visit www.p97.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: [email protected]