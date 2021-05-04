Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. EDT

UBS Global Healthcare Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. EDT

The live webcasts can be accessed at the companys investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. The replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The companys innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

