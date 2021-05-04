Logo
Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (GRYN) Launches TruLife Biotech, LLC. to Advance the Study of Hemp-derived Cannabinoid Therapeutics

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. ( GRYN) ("Green Hygienics" or the "Company"), announces today that it will move forward with the establishment of TruLife Biotech, LLC., to focus on the development and advancement of innovative cannabinoid-based nutraceuticals, skincare products and wellness brands addressing endocannabinoid system (ECS) deficiencies in humans.

The interaction of hemp-derived cannabinoids with ECS has been rigorously studied for the last 20 years. Theres an awful lot of preclinical data available, and the question is how much is genuine, and practically useful, as far as efficacious, new nutraceutical and wellness product development is concerned. In order to recommend a particular cannabinoid-based product to wellness-oriented end users and practitioners, product developers need to follow the rational product design and development path and support their products and brands with specific information such as safety, stability, experimentally assessed bioavailability and targeted efficacy of a given product, stated Dr. Levan Darjania, Chief Scientific Officer of Green Hygienics and co-founder of TruLife Biotech.

In support of this initiative, the Company published a White Paper through Nutritional Outlook, an MJH Life Sciences brand that provides astute, well-informed insights and industry updates critical to manufacturers of dietary supplements, health foods and nutritious beverages.

Link to the publication: https://www.nutritionaloutlook.com/view/cbd-is-a-substance-with-poor-systemic-blood-exposure-one-scientist-explains-the-challenge-and-what-it-means

Green Hygienics is poised to change the landscape of the industry and will continue the advancement of its hemp-derived cannabinoid phyto-remedy platform through TruLife Biotech, LLC., Dr. Darjania continued. The company will serve as a biotechnology innovations hub for the GRYN portfolio companies, and ultimately the Company will secure a strategic advantage in the marketplace by introducing novel cannabinoids and targeted bio-delivery technologies to the formulations within its own brand portfolio.

Dr. Darjania is a seasoned pharma-professional with over 20 years of experience in biotechnology and pharmaceutical drug research and development. He also held executive positions and led R&D projects at various cannabinoid-based enterprises.

About Green Hygienics Holdings Inc.
Green Hygienic Holdings Inc. ( GRYN) (Green Hygienics or the Company) is a California-based innovative, technology-driven enterprise focused on the high standard cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical-grade bioactive cannabinoids. The Companys corporate mission is to adhere to the highest standards of operations in consistently delivering safe and premium-quality products to consumers as well as to partner with CPG (consumer packaged goods) and pharmaceutical companies.
Hygienics is the science of preserving and promoting the health of individuals, communities and the planet.

For further information about Green Hygienics Holdings Inc., please visit the Companys website at: www.greenhygienics.com

Follow us on:

Facebook, Twitter and Linkedin

View our corporate video here.

Corporate Communications:
Heidi Thomasen
[email protected]
Toll Free 1.855.802.0299

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Public Relations:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

