Vireo Health to Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 14, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vireo Health International, Inc. ("Vireo" or the "Company") (CSE: VREO, OTCQX: VREOF), the leading physician-founded, science-focused multi-state cannabis company, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Friday, May 14, 2021 before the market opens.

The Company will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss its business and financial results that same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (7:30 a.m. Central Time). Interested parties may register to attend the call via this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2254847.

Upon registration, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID for Vireo's conference ID number 2254847. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Events & Presentations section of Vireo's website at https://investors.vireohealth.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. A webcast replay will be made available for one year on Vireo's website.

About Vireo Health International, Inc.

Vireo Health International, Inc. is a physician-led cannabis company focused on bringing the best of technology, science, and engineering to the cannabis industry. Vireo manufactures proprietary, branded cannabis products in environmentally friendly facilities, state-of-the-art cultivation sites and distributes its products through its growing network of Green Goods and other retail locations and third-party dispensaries. Vireo's team of more than 400 employees, led by scientists, engineers, and cultivation experts, is focused on efficiency and the creation of best-in-class products, while driving scientific innovation within the cannabis industry and developing meaningful intellectual property. Today, Vireo is licensed to grow and/or process cannabis in eight markets and operates 16 dispensaries nationwide. For more information about Vireo Health, please visit www.vireohealth.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries

Sam Gibbons

Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(612) 314-8995

Media Inquiries

Albe Zakes

Vice President, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

(267) 221-4800

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vireo-health-to-report-first-quarter-2021-results-on-may-14-2021-301282985.html

SOURCE Vireo Health International, Inc.