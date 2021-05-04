Logo
Dream Job Alert: Days Inn by Wyndham Seeks Suntern Looking to Make Up for Year of Missed Travel

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Summer's hottest travel gig is back with a $10,000 payday to seize the days

PR Newswire

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 4, 2021

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calling all wanderlust seekers! Days Inn by Wyndham is back offering summer's hottest gig: the coveted Sunternship. The iconic economy hotel brand is looking to hire one adventure-seeker eager to make up for a year of lost travels by taking on the role of Suntern and helping uncovering America's sunniest attractions.

Days Inn by Wyndham is back offering summers hottest gig: the coveted Sunternship.

With travel being one of the main sources of motivation this year, it's no surprise that America's youth are choosing to take a step back and reclaim summer '21 with sun-soaked experiences outside of the living room. A recent survey found that as many as 22% of college students recently took a full or partial gap year1. With travel restrictions easing, many are now looking to summer as their chance to come out of a year-long travel hibernation. Luckily, Days Inn wants everyone to Seize the Days, and this year's "Suntern" will be tasked with packing their bags for a two-week, cross-country summer jaunt, inspiring other sun chasers with the ultimate gap year bucket list.

"For over 50 years we've made it our mission to help guests make the most out of their travels, and after more than a year of being confined to the four corners of our homes, that mission feels even more important than ever" said John Henderson, brand leader and president of operations, Days Inn by Wyndham. "Whether it's skydiving in Seattle, hiking through Yellowstone, or parasailing in Daytona Beach, we want our Suntern to have a summer they'll remember forever."

Days Inn by Wyndham is accepting applications for its Suntern program from now through June 1, 2021. Thrill-seekers with a passion for travel and an eye for photography can submit their application at www.daysinn.com/suntern. In addition to hotel and ground transportation to travel anywhere in the continental U.S., the Suntern will receive a $250 daily travel stipend, Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership, and a $10,000 paycheck.

About the Role:
This customizable, two week-long dream job entails safely exploring some of America's most desirable destinations and creating lasting memories through captured moments. The Suntern's creative content and "Hot List" of experiences will be featured on the brand's website and social media channels.

Responsibilities:

  • Travel to domestic destination(s) for two weeks this summer.
  • Document your adventures with unique photo and video content.
  • Develop a "Hot List" of 10 Ways to Seize the Days.
  • Inspire others by sharing your travels on social media.

Qualifications:

  • A bright, social-media savvy travel enthusiast and aspiring photographer.
  • At least 21 years old.
  • U.S. resident with a valid federal or state-issued ID.
  • Hungry for new experiences with a passion for travel.
  • The ability to travel nationally for two consecutive weeks in August 2021.

The Perks:

  • $10,000 payday.
  • Paid hotel accommodations for two weeks at Days Inn locations in the U.S. plus ground transportation.
  • A $250 daily travel stipend, allowing you to explore your sunny destination(s) to the fullest.
  • Major street cred: Content and Hot List featured on Days Inn website and social media channels.
  • Wyndham Rewards Diamond level membership.
  • A glowing recommendation from a Days Inn by Wyndham executive upon successful completion of the Sunternship.

How to Apply:
Visit www.daysinn.com/suntern by June 1, 2021 to submit an original sun-filled photo, as well as a 300-word entry describing your dream domestic itinerary and why we should send you on it this summer. Days Inn will assess applicants' photography and storytelling skills before selecting the person for the job. For more information visit www.daysinn.com/suntern.

About Days Inn by Wyndham
With 1,600 locations in over 20 countries, Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the largest, most well-recognized hotel brands in the world. Welcoming guests with a warm smile and a clean, inviting room, most locations offer fast, free Wi-Fi; breakfast; swimming pool or fitness center; and more. Whether it's small town or downtown, a trip with family or a getaway with friends, count on Days Inn by Wyndham for a great stay paired with a little extra sunshine along the way. Seize The Days and book your next stay at www.daysinn.com. You can also like and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 797,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection and Wyndham, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 87 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

1 Pressing Pause on the College Experience (2020, August 18). Retrieved April 26, 2021, from https://www.generationlab.org/post/pressing-pause-on-the-college-experience

(PRNewsfoto/Wyndham Hotels & Resorts)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dream-job-alert-days-inn-by-wyndham-seeks-suntern-looking-to-make-up-for-year-of-missed-travel-301282582.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)