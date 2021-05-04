Khode LLC Elects All Star Team of Board of Directors Including GRAMMY® Award-winning Artist, DJ Khaled

MIAMI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Khode LLC., distributor of premium quality, holistic, full spectrum CBD products, has appointed its first Board of Directors which includes legendary music artist DJ Khaled alongside longtime friend and top music executive, Lenny S in conjunction with Todd Davis, CEO of Endexx Corporation, Stephen Herron and Ron Cotting of CBD Unlimited, Inc. This culmination of music artists, executives and top tier CBD industry experts was composed toensure its members had appropriate skills, experience, and perspective necessary to drive growth for all shareholders. The founding Board of Directors brings 20+ years of experience in their respective fields to Khode LLC.

"We are thrilled to officially announce the impressive roster we have selected for Khode LLC.'s first ever Board of Directors," said Todd Davis, newly announced chairman of Khode LLC. "They join the company at an exciting time as we continue to build deeper relationships with pro customers to fulfill our purpose of helping people live a healthier lifestyle." Davis goes on to say, "The inaugural members are well respected in their fields and have a rich, combined history in the marketing, sales, and business realms. They closely identify with our core principles and business objectives which we believe will add significant value to the team during our beginning stages of growth. The addition of these directors will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability, and enhance value for all shareholders. We look forward to their contributions."

The new board members began their 5-year terms with Khode LLC. effective October 2, 2020. The five new board members are:

Mr. Todd Davis, President & CEO of Endexx Corporation

DJ Khaled, GRAMMY Award-winning Artist; Entrepreneur

Mr. Lenny S., Senior Vice President of Roc Nation

Mr. Stephen Herron, Director of Sales of CBD Unlimited, Inc.

Mr. Ron Cotting, National Director of Operations at CBD Unlimited, Inc.

About Endexx Corporation

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work to provide accuracy in dosage and delivery of optimal absorption per serving.

About Todd Davis

Todd Davis, Founder and CEO of Endexx, CBD Unlimited and multiple private and public companies, was an Investment Banker and a Series 7/63 registered Investment Banker/Stockbroker in Chicago from 1990-2000. Mr. Davis has served as a Director and Officer of multiple companies over the past 20 years, specializing in Biotech, Pharma-tech, Nutrition and SaaS. Mr. Davis holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from Northern Arizona University (Administrative Communications) emphasis in business.

About DJ Khaled

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House. He has achieved dozens of multi-platinum and gold certifications, including the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and double-platinum "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. The latter propelled his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams. Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Groupa record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19. U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length albumwhich bears his birth nameKhaled Khaled [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], preceded by two chart-busting bangers alongside frequent collaborator Drake, namely "POPSTAR" and "GREECE."

About Lenny S.

Lenny S is a veteran music business executive that has helped to shape modern hip-hop culture as we know it. Born and raised in the Bronx, the birthplace of hip-hop, Lenny got his start in the music business as a member of the Bad Boy Records street team. After snagging a once in a lifetime internship opportunity at a then fledging Roc-A-Fella Records, Lenny began his working relationship with Shawn "JAY Z" Carter, working with the iconic rapper to A&R several of Jay's multi-platinum albums, which have garnered over 55 million records sold worldwide.

About Stephen Herron

Stephen Herron is a proven leader in both the public and private sectors, has successfully positioned several companies for significant growth and subsequent acquisition. Over the past two decades, Herron has enjoyed a varying degree of success, from Mergers & Acquisitions to successfully raising capital to fund enterprise in several industries, building successful Go-To-Market Strategies that Win Business at the highest levels for CPG Companies, to being recognized as the World's Best in The 2012 Global World Spirits Competition. Before Herron would go on to serve as Co-Founder of RJS Spirits, he participated on the core due-diligence team for E.ON US resulting in a successful $1.4 Billion Acquisition of Airtricity's North American Renewable Assets in 2007. A year later, Herron would go on to start his own Spirts Company bringing to market Rhythm Liqueur, an innovative and complex blend of 23 different citrus flavors which later would be recognized as World's Best: Platinum Distinction at the 2012 World Spirits Competition. Prior to joining CBD Unlimited, Herron served as Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Natural Solutions; a privately held nutraceutical company from 2013-2020 helping that company achieve commercial success and subsequent acquisition. Mr. Herron holds a Bachelor or Arts Degree from Centre College and a Master of Business Administration Degree (concentration Entrepreneurship) from the University of Louisville.

About Ron Cotting

Ron Cotting is an accomplished industry executive with 20+ years experience driving profitability and market share for several CPG companies. Cotting takes a vision and makes it reality through sound strategy development. He instinctively sees the opportunities that exists throughout an organization, brings them together as a unified whole, assists others in expanding their thinking, and generates tangible business benefits. Cotting led several companies as VP of Operations from start-ups to multi-million dollars in revenue. Cotting has taken product from ideation to major FDM retailers shelves successfully. Currently serving as National Director of Operations at CBD Unlimited, a division of Endexx Corporation a publiclyheld global CBD company.

