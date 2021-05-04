Yogurtland Introduces Online Ordering, A New App, and A Revamped Loyalty Program

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yogurtland, the nation's leading frozen yogurt franchise, is excited to announce it has partnered with Olo (NYSE: OLO), the leading digital ordering provider for over 400 restaurant brands across the U.S., to offer online ordering for Yogurtland guests. In addition to making it more convenient to get your froyo fix through online ordering, Yogurtland has revamped its mobile app and Rewards Program, which makes every purchase more rewarding.

Yogurtland fans can anticipate a more frictionless user experience through the integration with Olo, where they can now order their favorite customized frozen yogurt orders for delivery, in-store pickup, or catering directly through yogurt-land.com/order or the Yogurtland app. The digital optimizations allow Yogurtland guests to order easily and safely from the comfort of home without compromising the Yogurtland experience of creating a unique treat.

The benefits get even sweeter with Yogurtland's revamped Real Rewards program, which introduces new Rewards member advantages such as earning two points for every dollar spent, a $5 reward for every 100 points earned, a free birthday treat, three new Rewards tiers, and 50 bonus points just for signing up. Joining the Real Rewards program is easy when you download the Yogurtland mobile app on your Android or iOS phone.

New mobile app features include in-app ordering, quick access to your account and transaction history, adding Yogurtland gift cards to your account as a payment option, creating and viewing favorite orders, and tracking your progress towards the next reward.

"We're proud of taking a digital-forward strategy that makes Yogurtland more accessible and relevant for our guests," says Yogurtland's Senior Marketing Manager, Brittany Knollmiller. "Launching a new Real Rewards program and mobile app during our 15-year anniversary allows us to celebrate and connect with our guests in an entirely new way."

For more information about Yogurtland, please visit yogurt-land.com. To place an order for delivery, in-store pickup, or catering, please visit yogurt-land.com/order.

About Yogurtland: Celebrating 15 Years

Since 2006, Yogurtland has been leading the frozen yogurt chain delivering over 200 handcrafted artisan flavors and providing fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Championing a milestone year for the brand, Yogurtland is bringing fans more froyo moments this anniversary year with fan-favorite creations, at-home experiences, and innovations on the digital front like its new app that offers online ordering and rewards points with every purchase. Yogurtland has a team of flavorologists that exclusively use real ingredients and scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe for fans to enjoy a truly customized frozen dessert. The company's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup or catering, giving customers more flexibility to enjoy dessert for any occasion wherever they are. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 250 locations across the U.S., Dubai, Guam, Myanmar, Oman, Indonesia, and Thailand. For more information, visit www.yogurt-land.com

