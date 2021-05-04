Fiserv and TCH Bring Real-Time Payments to Minority Owned Depository Institutions

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to extend the benefits of real-time payments to more individuals and small businesses, Fiserv and The Clearing House announced today they are jointly funding the onboarding fees of minority-owned depository institutions (MDIs) joining the RTP network, the real-time payments network operated by The Clearing House. This program will be available to MDIs that utilize Fiserv core processing solutions and agree to join the RTP network in 2021.

"In a world moving more quickly than ever before, demand for faster payments has never been higher," said Jim Aramanda, President & CEO, The Clearing House. "Minority-owned banks and credit unions play a crucial role serving their communities and local small businesses, and the ability of these institutions to support real-time payments can help alleviate many cash-flow concerns for their customers."

Minority-owned banks and credit unions are key contributors to their local economies and often provide financial services in underserved areas where access to real-time payments capabilities can have a notable impact.

Real-time payments on the RTP network provide individuals and small businesses with the ability to send and receive payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with immediate confirmation of payment receipt. These capabilities give customers more control of their payments, helping to reduce late fees and penalties, and can reduce the need to rely on services such as check cashing. Small businesses served by MDIs on the RTP network will have the ability to send and receive payments immediately, which will allow them to pay workers or purchase inventory or supplies on the same day.

"As a leader in real-time payments, Fiserv is committed to extending equitable access through this capability, enabling individuals and businesses to send and receive money more quickly through their trusted financial institution," said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.

The RTP network, developed by The Clearing House, is empowering financial institutions of all sizes and businesses to implement innovative, value-added use cases for faster payments. The RTP network gives the banking industry a modern platform for 24/7 domestic real-time payments, complete with rich data capabilities and immediate payment confirmation. The network enables instantaneous settlement and availability, so funds can be used or withdrawn as cash within seconds.

The RTP network's real-time payment capabilities reach approximately 60% of U.S. demand deposit accounts, with more financial institutions joining the network each week. Moreover, financial institutions that hold 70% of U.S. DDAs have technical access to the RTP network, often through core banking technology providers. The RTP network offers a flat pricing structure for all depository institutions regardless of size, does not include volume discounts or have minimum volume requirements, and does not charge an operator fee to receive payments.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About The Clearing House

The Clearing House operates U.S-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and the RTP network. It is the nation's most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

