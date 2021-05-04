Fiserv and TCH Bring Real-Time Payments to Minority Owned Depository Institutions

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fiserv and TCH Bring Real-Time Payments to Minority Owned Depository Institutions

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Fiserv and The Clearing House are enabling minority-owned depository institutions to bring the benefits of real-time payments to the individuals and small businesses they serve

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to extend the benefits of real-time payments to more individuals and small businesses, Fiserv and The Clearing House announced today they are jointly funding the onboarding fees of minority-owned depository institutions (MDIs) joining the RTP network, the real-time payments network operated by The Clearing House. This program will be available to MDIs that utilize Fiserv core processing solutions and agree to join the RTP network in 2021.

The Clearing House (PRNewsfoto/The Clearing House)

"In a world moving more quickly than ever before, demand for faster payments has never been higher," said Jim Aramanda, President & CEO, The Clearing House. "Minority-owned banks and credit unions play a crucial role serving their communities and local small businesses, and the ability of these institutions to support real-time payments can help alleviate many cash-flow concerns for their customers."

Minority-owned banks and credit unions are key contributors to their local economies and often provide financial services in underserved areas where access to real-time payments capabilities can have a notable impact.

Real-time payments on the RTP network provide individuals and small businesses with the ability to send and receive payments 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, with immediate confirmation of payment receipt. These capabilities give customers more control of their payments, helping to reduce late fees and penalties, and can reduce the need to rely on services such as check cashing. Small businesses served by MDIs on the RTP network will have the ability to send and receive payments immediately, which will allow them to pay workers or purchase inventory or supplies on the same day.

"As a leader in real-time payments, Fiserv is committed to extending equitable access through this capability, enabling individuals and businesses to send and receive money more quickly through their trusted financial institution," said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv.

The RTP network, developed by The Clearing House, is empowering financial institutions of all sizes and businesses to implement innovative, value-added use cases for faster payments. The RTP network gives the banking industry a modern platform for 24/7 domestic real-time payments, complete with rich data capabilities and immediate payment confirmation. The network enables instantaneous settlement and availability, so funds can be used or withdrawn as cash within seconds.

The RTP network's real-time payment capabilities reach approximately 60% of U.S. demand deposit accounts, with more financial institutions joining the network each week. Moreover, financial institutions that hold 70% of U.S. DDAs have technical access to the RTP network, often through core banking technology providers. The RTP network offers a flat pricing structure for all depository institutions regardless of size, does not include volume discounts or have minimum volume requirements, and does not charge an operator fee to receive payments.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

About The Clearing House

The Clearing House operates U.S-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and the RTP network. It is the nation's most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiserv-and-tch-bring-real-time-payments-to-minority-owned-depository-institutions-301283272.html

SOURCE The Clearing House

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)