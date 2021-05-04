Logo
Coway Wins Red Dot and iF Design Award for Innovative Home Appliances

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2021

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," has won the highly coveted Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 for 3 products, and the iF Design Award 2021 for 1 product. This is the 15th consecutive year that Coway has been recognized for product design excellence at the Red Dot Design Award, and the 13th year at the iF Design Award.

Coway wins Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021 and iF Design Award 2021.

The Red Dot Award and iF Design Award are among the world's most sought-after awards for design that honor innovative companies and praise excellence in concept design. For more than a decade, Coway has consistently received both.

Coway air purifier AP-2021A, AP-1720H, and water purifier P-3100R were awarded Red Dot awards in the product design category.

Air purifier AP-2021A also won the esteemed iF Design Award, while AP-1720H and P-3100R were named finalists.

The multi-award-winning Coway AP-2021A is a premium tower-type air purifier that adds extra elegance to any space, like a piece of art. Inspired by architecture, the horizontally layered intake grill symbolically shows the more powerful 360-degrees, 4-dimensional, all-around intake.

Coway AP-1720H is an air purifier highly admired for its design that blends beautifully into the home and feels more like a piece of furniture or artwork than a conventional home appliance. The innovative magnetic front cover lets consumers explore more design possibilities and find a look that fits their taste.

Under-sink water purifier, Coway P-3100R, is designed for space efficiency and convenient use. The frequently-used faucet is placed on the countertop, while the filtration system, which users rarely touch except for during replacements, is placed discreetly under the sink to free up counter space. The faucet features a control panel for easy visibility of the filter condition and purifying options.

Coway designs products that help consumers create healthier daily routines through delightful everyday experiences.

All products are designed to reflect how people live for a truly customer-centric product experience. Every product is thoughtfully designed to blend into its surroundings with a discreet size, unique texture, meaningful functionality, and premium aesthetic. Just like water and air are crucial parts of life that aren't always seen, Coway products naturally blend into every day and improve the quality of life.

"The Red Dot Award and iF Design Award are a true recognition of Coway's consumer-centric product design," said Hyun Joo Song, head of the Product Center at Coway. "Coway aims to create a healthy and convenient living environment based on intuitive product design. We'll continue to improve our products' functionality and aesthetics through design that reflects how our consumers live."

About Coway Co., Ltd.
Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, "The Best Life Solution Company," is a leading environmental home appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the environmental home appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, and China, based on the business success in Korea. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Coway Co., Ltd.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coway-wins-red-dot-and-if-design-award-for-innovative-home-appliances-301282665.html

SOURCE Coway Co., Ltd.

