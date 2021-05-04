Logo
Hyundai Addresses Pediatric Heatstroke Prevention

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Thirteen Hyundai and Genesis products feature Rear-Occupant Alert technology; Blue Link Connected Car advanced technology provides driver direct alerts

- 2021 Palisade, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Sonata, Sonata HEV, Elantra, Elantra HEV and the all-new 2022 Tucson variants include standard Rear-Occupant Alert door-logic

- Palisade, Santa Fe, 2022 Tucson, Tucson HEV, Tucson PHEV and Tucson N Line with available Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert sensor

- Genesis G80 and GV80 with available Rear-Occupant Alert and available Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert sensor

- Santa Fe HEV standard Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert sensor

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 4, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai continues to proactively address the safety issue of pediatric heatstroke as the result of children being left unattended in vehicles in high temperatures during warmer months. The company now features thirteen products with Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) systems as standard or optional (Palisade, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Sonata, Sonata HEV, Elantra, Elantra HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Tucson PHEV and Tucson N-Line, as well as Genesis GV80 and G80). The innovative ROA technology addresses and helps to prevent potentially fatal outcomes. Hyundai proudly remains the only OEM to provide such a sophisticated sensing-based alert with flashing lights, honking the horn and sending a text message via the Blue Link connected car system, directing the driver to immediately check their vehicle's backseat once they have departed and locked the vehicle.

The Palisade, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Sonata, Sonata HEV, Elantra, Elantra HEV and the all-new 2022 Tucson variants include Rear-Occupant Alert (ROA) systems as standard. Hyundai has also made its optional Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert, or a similar sensor-based system, available on more of its models including the Palisade, Santa Fe and all-new 2022 Tucson variants - SUV vehicles often driven by families with young children; in addition to both the Genesis GV80 and G80 vehicles.

"As we continue to develop safety systems that help protect our customers and make our roads safer, we have turned our attention to the upcoming summer months and the prevention of pediatric heat stroke," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "The creative ROA technologies found in Hyundai products, have the ability to alert and save precious lives during a momentary lapse in judgement and/or unawareness on how quickly a vehicles' interior can heat up in summer temperatures. Anyone who sees an unattended child in a parked car is urged to call emergency services and stay with the car until help arrives. All drivers should always lock their cars when not in use and keep keys away from children."

Hyundai's Rear Occupant Alert

Hyundai currently offers two types of ROA systems to help prevent these tragedies from occurring. The ROA door-logic system detects if a rear door was opened or closed when the car was started, then reminds the driver to check the rear seat with a message on the center cluster when exiting the vehicle. The Ultrasonic ROA has the door-logic technology and an ultrasonic sensor to detect the movements of children and pets in the second-row seats. If the system detects movement in the second-row seats, after the driver leaves the vehicle and locks the doors, it will honk the horn and send an alert to the driver's smartphone via Hyundai's Blue Link connected car system (if equipped with Blue Link and the Blue Link service has been activated).

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, (NHTSA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT), recently launched their annual Pediatric Heatstroke prevention and public awareness program Look Before You Lock. Highlights include recognizing a child's sensitivity to heat:

  • In 10 minutes, a car's interior temperature can rise about 20 degrees.
  • Even at an outside temperature of 70 degrees, the temperature inside your car can reach over 115 degrees.
  • A child can die when his/her body temperature reaches 107 degrees.

If someone else is driving your child, or your daily routine has been altered, always check to make sure your child has arrived safely to their destination. Tips on NHTSA's Child Heatstroke prevention program can be found here.

Safety reminder Please buckle-up!
Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

The following video assets are also available:

https://www.hyundainews.com/gallery/videos/33972

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8kfHgAr4-8

HYUNDAI MOTOR AMERICA

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assuranceour promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-addresses-pediatric-heatstroke-prevention-301283122.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

