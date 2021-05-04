Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on May 11, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", or the "Company", NASDAQ: HYW), a leading wealth management service provider in China, today announced that Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 11, 2021.

This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 11, 2021

TIME: 9:00 AM ET / 9:00 PM Beijing Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3wffkNB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

On March 26, 2021 , Hywin Wealth successfully completed its initial public offering of 3,000,000 ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of USD10.00 per ADS for a total offering size of USD30 million .

, Hywin Wealth successfully completed its initial public offering of 3,000,000 ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of per ADS for a total offering size of . On March 29, 2021 , Hywin Wealth signed a strategic cooperation agreement with VP Bank Ltd. ("VP Bank"), a Swiss Exchange-listed company, to provide Hywin Wealth's clients with global wealth management solutions, including investment management, global custody, and advisory services. As part of the agreement, VP Bank acquired a 3.4% stake in Hywin Wealth to forge a long-term alignment in strategic interests.

, Hywin Wealth signed a strategic cooperation agreement with VP Bank Ltd. ("VP Bank"), a Swiss Exchange-listed company, to provide Hywin Wealth's clients with global wealth management solutions, including investment management, global custody, and advisory services. As part of the agreement, VP Bank acquired a 3.4% stake in Hywin Wealth to forge a long-term alignment in strategic interests. On April 19, 2021 , Hywin Wealth was voted the "Best Wealth Manager of Greater China 2021" at the WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2021. In addition, Hywin Wealth's CEO, Ms. Wang Dian, won the "Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2021" award.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to China Insights Consultancy. The Company's primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently the Company's largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platform serves clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hywin-holdings-ltd-nasdaq-hyw-to-present-at-the-dbvic---deutsche-bank-adr-virtual-investor-conference-on-may-11-2021-301283195.html

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference