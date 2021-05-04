Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on May 11, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on May 11, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hywin Holdings Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend this interactive, real-time virtual event.

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2021

SHANGHAI, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", or the "Company", NASDAQ: HYW), a leading wealth management service provider in China, today announced that Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 11, 2021.

This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 11, 2021
TIME: 9:00 AM ET / 9:00 PM Beijing Time
LINK: https://bit.ly/3wffkNB

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

  • On March 26, 2021, Hywin Wealth successfully completed its initial public offering of 3,000,000 ADSs, each representing two ordinary shares of the Company, at a price of USD10.00 per ADS for a total offering size of USD30 million.
  • On March 29, 2021, Hywin Wealth signed a strategic cooperation agreement with VP Bank Ltd. ("VP Bank"), a Swiss Exchange-listed company, to provide Hywin Wealth's clients with global wealth management solutions, including investment management, global custody, and advisory services. As part of the agreement, VP Bank acquired a 3.4% stake in Hywin Wealth to forge a long-term alignment in strategic interests.
  • On April 19, 2021, Hywin Wealth was voted the "Best Wealth Manager of Greater China 2021" at the WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2021. In addition, Hywin Wealth's CEO, Ms. Wang Dian, won the "Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2021" award.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, with a 7.5% market share in terms of 2019 transaction value, according to China Insights Consultancy. The Company's primary services are wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management. Wealth management is currently the Company's largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platform serves clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hywin-holdings-ltd-nasdaq-hyw-to-present-at-the-dbvic---deutsche-bank-adr-virtual-investor-conference-on-may-11-2021-301283195.html

SOURCE dbVIC - Deutsche Bank Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)