Aphex BioCleanse Systems Announces Significant Purchase Order for Proprietary, Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitizer Product

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PITTSFORD, N.Y., May 4, 2021

PITTSFORD, N.Y., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc. (OTCPK: SNST) ("Aphex" or "the Company"), a sanitization solutions company focused on the development and distribution of non-toxic and water-based sanitization and disinfection products trademarked as Hy-IQ Water, announced today that the Company has received a significant initial purchase order ("PO") from Infinity Manufacturing of America, LLC ("Infinity Manufacturing"), which specializes in the distribution of safety products, for its proprietary alcohol-free hand sanitizer product DermAphex.

Aphex BioCleanse Systems Logo (PRNewsfoto/Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.)

"This purchase order with Infinity Manufacturing serves as evidence that our formulations are extremely versatile and provide a solution for dozens of industries," said Aphex President and CEO David J. Weaver. "We look forward to a long-lasting partnership and expanding the footprint of our products through the company's extensive distribution channels."

This initial PO is for 13,750 gallons of DermAphex product and is intended to service Infinity Manufacturing's clients in a variety of industries. DermAphex is formulated using the Company's flagship nontoxic, alcohol-free sanitization ingredient Hy-IQ Water. Hy-IQ Water is highly versatile and has been proven effective against an extensive list of pathogens, including human coronavirus, swine flu, E. coli, influenza, Candida auris and Candida albicans and MRSA.

"Our channels have been searching for a cost-effective and nonflammable sanitizing option for their operations," said Jeff Miller, Infinity Manufacturing's Co-Managing Partner. "They expressed excitement about the possibilities presented with Aphex's products and we are looking forward to bringing that solution to them through this purchase order."

If you are a distributor or company interested in offering Aphex's sanitization products, please learn more at https://aphexus.com/about/ or contact Mark Washo, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales, at [email protected].

About Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc.
Aphex BioCleanse Systems, Inc is the developer of the world's first proprietary non-alcohol, non-toxic, and hydrogen-based cleaning technology. The technology, called Hy-IQ Water, has a unique method of action that uses hydrogen ions traveling nearly at the speed of light to breach the cell walls of exoskeleton germs. Preliminary research has proven that it is more effective in killing pathogens than alcohol-based solutions and the company is currently seeking to be the first FDA-approved hand sanitizer. Learn more about Aphex at www.aphexus.com.

FDA Statement
The statements in this document have not been evaluated or approved by the FDA. The products and statements referenced in this document are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:
[email protected]
www.aphexus.com
Phone: 1-585-386-0990
Address:
Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.
1162 Pittsford Victor Road Ste 220
Pittsford, NY 14534

For Aphex media inquiries, please contact:
Kathryn Brown
[email protected]
858-264-6600

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphex-biocleanse-systems-announces-significant-purchase-order-for-proprietary-alcohol-free-hand-sanitizer-product-301282810.html

SOURCE Aphex BioCleanse Systems Inc.

