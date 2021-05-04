Eat Beyond Portfolio Company good natured® Posts Strong First Quarter

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Eat Beyond Portfolio Company good natured® Posts Strong First Quarter

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (CSE: EATS) (OTC: EATBF) (FSE: 988) ("Eat Beyond" or the "Company"), an investment issuer focused on the global plant-based and alternative food sector, is announcing that its portfolio company good natured (TSXV: GDNP) achieved a 160 percent increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2021.

From January to March 2021, good natured reported $8 million in revenue with gross margins anticipated to reach between 36 and 38 percent.

Founded in 2006, good natured offers nearly 400 different products and services. It is one of the largest continental providers of environmentally friendly products made without petroleum and free from BPAs, phthalates, and other chemicals of concern. good natured enables businesses and consumers to easily and affordably reduce fossil fuel usage and make smarter, more sustainable choices.

"We were drawn to good natured because their main objective is to significantly reduce the use of petroleum-based plastics by providing plant-based packaging options to consumer goods businesses in the food space," Eat Beyond CEO Patrick Morris said. "good natured is positioned perfectly to fulfill the growing market demand for eco-friendly options, especially given the company's flexible and scalable supply chain."

Notably, good natured has nine manufacturing facilities and an impressive list of over 500 recurring business customers. It also exceeds 20,000 direct-to-consumer sales annually across the United States and Canada with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 153 percent over the last six years.

"Eat Beyond remains bullish on its good natured investment given both its growth history and trajectory," Morris said. "The fragmented nature of the fast-moving consumer goods market means that a company like good natured is in a great position to continue to expand its revenue streams."

Subscribe to updates about Eat Beyond Global here: https://eatbeyondglobal.com/contact/

Learn more about good natured here: https://goodnaturedproducts.com/pages/about-us

About Eat Beyond Global Holdings

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. ("Eat Beyond") (CSE: EATS) (OTCPK: EATBF) (FSE: 988) is an investment issuer that makes it easy to invest in the future of food. Eat Beyond identifies and makes equity investments in global companies that are developing and commercializing innovative food tech as well as plant-based and alternative food products. Led by a team of food industry experts, Eat Beyond is the first issuer of its kind in Canada, providing retail investors with the unique opportunity to participate in the growth of a broad cross-section of opportunities in the alternative food sector, and access companies that are leading the charge toward a smarter, more secure food supply. Learn more:https://eatbeyondglobal.com/

Find Eat Beyond on Social Media onLinkedIn,Instagram,Twitter andFacebook

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eat-beyond-portfolio-company-good-natured-posts-strong-first-quarter-301283227.html

SOURCE Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)