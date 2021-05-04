Logo
Influencing Future of Cloud Security with MITRE ATT&CK® for Containers

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Trend Micro contributes to new framework, helping businesses build and deploy secure container environments

PR Newswire

DALLAS, May 4, 2021

DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), the global leader in cloud security, is proud to have contributed research and resources to support MITRE's development of the new Container Framework.

Trend Micro threat intelligence heavily contributed to the development of ATT&CK for Containers. Trend Micro collaborated with MITRE, providing several years of dedicated research as evidence-based input that was used for the framework.

To learn more about Trend Micro's container security expertise, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/hybrid-cloud/cloud-one-container-image-security.html.

"Trend Micro was one of the companies that answered our call to the community when we began developing ATT&CK for Containers through the Center for Threat-Informed Defense," said Jen Burns, a lead cybersecurity engineer at MITRE. "We are all working to help companies stay protected against attacks using knowledge bases like ATT&CK as a common language. Contributors like Trend Micro, with expertise and experience with real-world attacks, help us support the security community in reaching that goal."

Trend Micro provided evidence from real-world attacks to support seven MITRE Techniques. Two of these techniques are new and unique to ATT&CK for Containers. Businesses can use these techniques to better understand how attackers are targeting container environments and how to protect from these threats.

"It has been a privilege to support MITRE through the development of their new container framework," said Wendy Moore, vice president of product marketing for Trend Micro. "The extensive research community within Trend Micro is always focused on helping protect our customers and the broader digital world from the threats of today and tomorrow. We saw containers as a growing opportunity for attackers several years ago and have worked hard to get ahead of these threats. Partnerships like this with MITRE give our work a broader influence and we are happy to support their efforts."

Trend Micro Cloud One Container Security leverages the company's deep research expertise to protect customers. The tool is designed to ease the security of container builds, deployments and runtime workflows while helping developers accelerate innovation and minimize application downtime across their container environments.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influencing-future-of-cloud-security-with-mitre-attck-for-containers-301283015.html

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated

