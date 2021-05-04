Logo
Advanced Human Imaging to Launch BodyScan in Original Fit Factory's Fitness App TRUCONNECT to Audience of 150+ Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

Free AHI BodyScans Available to TRUCONNECT Users During Upcoming 36-Hour Worldwide Offer

PR Newswire

PERTH, Australia, May 4, 2021

PERTH, Australia, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX: AHI) ("AHI" or the "Company") announced today that it will launch its smartphone-based technology, BodyScan, to 150+ million audience of The Original Fit Factory's flagship fitness app, TRUCONNECT, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. That is when TRUCONNECT's users will be offered free 36-hour use of BodyScan. The launch follows AHI's recent completed integration agreement with The Original Fitness Factory ("TOFF").

Advanced Human Imaging Logo (PRNewsfoto/Advanced Human Imaging)

"The integration of BodyScan into the TRUCONNECT app will improve standard exercise regimes by allowing users the ability to map their progress and to adjust their programs, while working out remotely with their top trainers and celebrities," said Vlado Bosanac, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Human Imaging. "We look forward to our launch and working closely with TRUCONNECT's global partners."

TRUCONNECT is a health, fitness and wellbeing app that is available on Apple, Huawei and Android smartphones. TRUCONNECT offers unique access to content from world-renowned fitness experts, athletes and celebrities providing users with the flexibility and convenience to stream workouts with distinguished experts. TRUCONNECT has an audience of more than 150 million people through the partners around the globe such as fitness expert Amanda Cerny, MMA superstar Georges St-Pierre and Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez.

AHI's patented BodyScan technology, now integrated with TRUCONNECT, allows individuals, via an automated system, to take a series of images of themselves using a smartphone camera which delivers accurate and repeatable measurements of body dimensions and composition. These measurements allow users to understand the physical changes they are undergoing through diet, exercise and lifestyle. Further, the images that AHI captures also provide the individual with an understanding of their risk related to certain chronic diseases including obesity and diabetes.

David Weir, CEO and Founder of TOFF said, "We are building the world's best fitness and wellness community. With focus on each unique individual, our programs are designed to be motivational and adaptable to suit all skill levels. AHI's technology furthers our vision as leaders in the global wellness field as it enables us to provide users the ability to capture and track their body composition and dimensional changes. We look forward to providing this unique and useful technology to users in 71 countries, across 6 continents."

For more information about AHI, visit www.advancedhumanimaging.com

Additional information about TOFF's TRUCONNECT platform can be found at www.truconnect.fit or follow @fitness on Instagram.

For more information contact:




Vlado Bosanac

For media inquiries:

Chief Executive Officer & Founder

Nic Johnson

Advanced Human Imaging Limited

Russo Partners

E: [email protected]

E: [email protected]


M: +1 (212) 845-4242

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-human-imaging-to-launch-bodyscan-in-original-fit-factorys-fitness-app-truconnect-to-audience-of-150-million-301283133.html

SOURCE Advanced Human Imaging

