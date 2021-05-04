Universal Technical Institute Announces Former Congresswoman Loretta L. Sanchez Joins its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Universal Technical Institute Announces Former Congresswoman Loretta L. Sanchez Joins its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, May 4, 2021

PHOENIX, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI), the nation's leading provider of transportation technician training, announced the appointment of the Hon. Loretta L. Sanchez, a former 10-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives from California, to the UTI Board of Directors.

(PRNewsfoto/Universal Technical Institute,)

Sanchez served in Congress from 1997 to 2017 as a Democrat from California's 46th Congressional District, representing Orange County. One of her key priorities was ensuring access to all types of higher education, including career and technical skills training. While in Congress, she served on the Education and Labor Committee, Armed Services Committee, and as a ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Infrastructure Protection, and Security Technologies.

Sanchez is currently chief executive officer of Datamatica LLC, a consulting, data analytics and messaging firm that focuses on local, state, and federal issues and campaigns.

"We are delighted that Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez is joining our Board of Directors. Her deep understanding of education and its importance in developing solid career pathways, her significant accomplishments, extensive public policy expertise and work to ensure education opportunities for all, promise to be invaluable to our organization," said UTI CEO Jerome Grant.

Said Sanchez, "Universal Technical Institute helps fill an important role in both our national economy and our educational system today providing high-quality, industry-aligned technical education that enables students to graduate, move quickly into in-demand jobs, and hit the ground running. I look forward to helping UTI grow and advance its strategy."

Sanchez currently serves on the Board of Directors of Career Education Colleges and Universities, and on the Board of Trustees of Chapman University.

"Loretta Sanchez has an impressive track record of success in the realm of business and the arena of public service. She has accomplished noteworthy achievements while embracing the challenge of working across the ideological and political spectrum. We look forward to adding Loretta's skills to our board," said Robert DeVincenzi, UTI's non-executive Chairman of the Board.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

With more than 220,000 graduates in its 55-year history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

For more information, visit www.uti.edu. Like UTI on www.facebook.com/UTI or follow UTI on Twitter @UTITweet, @MMITweet, and @NASCARTechUTI.

Company Contact:
Troy Anderson
Chief Financial Officer
Universal Technical Institute, Inc.
(623) 445-9365
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Robert Winters or Wyatt Turk
Alpha IR Group
(312) 445-2870
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Jody Kent
Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs
Universal Technical Institute
(623) 445-0872
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-technical-institute-announces-former-congresswoman-loretta-l-sanchez-joins-its-board-of-directors-301282723.html

SOURCE Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)