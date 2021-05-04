Esports Technologies Adds Former University of Miami Basketball Star, NBA Draft Pick Jack McClinton as Strategic Advisor

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc . (Nasdaq: EBET), a global provider of advanced esports wagering products, announced today that Jack McClinton has joined the company as a strategic advisor to amplify growth and elevate the Esports Technologies' brand. As an influential figure with deep connections across the sports and entertainment industries, McClinton will help expand the brand's audience and reach by facilitating authentic collaborations between professional athletes, entertainers and Esports Technologies and its partners.

McClinton's insights come from being one of the greatest players to play at the University of Miami, where his jersey hangs in the rafters, to playing in the NBA and Europe. McClinton was drafted in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs in 2009, and later played in Europe for teams in Turkey, Israel, and Ukraine throughout 2009-2012.

Following his professional career, McClinton launchedActive Dreamers, a platform designed to provide both young and professional athletes the ability to leverage their likeness outside of their sport by elevating and diversifying their profiles early on. Using consumer products and media to help tell their stories. As Founder and CEO of Active Dreamers, McClinton serves as a mentor and business liaison, helping athletes at all levels identify other interests and talents they may have, and harnessing them for additional opportunities beyond sports. This could be seen with his latest design for the (NBPA) National Basketball Players Association, where he created a hoodie reading "Power to the Players."

McClinton said, "I learned very early on that people don't know what they like, they like what they know. As athletes, we know we like playing our sport, but we don't always realize or take time to identify what other interests or talents we may have. Oftentimes, it's as simple as looking at the things we already do either for enjoyment or in our free time - for example, basketball players and esports. With Active dreamers the goal is getting athletes to take ownership of their likenesses, and to align them with their own personal consumer products and relevant brands that they personally like. When that happens, it creates major business opportunities for both the athlete and the brand because it's authentic, it's real. That's why I'm excited to partner Active Dreamers with Esports Technologies - to not only align my network of professionals and influencers with the things they enjoy doing like playing esports, but provide authentic people and partnerships for Esports Technologies that allow them to expand their audience and reach."

The addition of McClinton follows the recent appointments of Atari founder Nolan Bushnell and Xset Co-Founder and former Faze Clan executive Clinton Sparks as strategic advisors as well.

Aaron Speach, Founder and CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are excited to add Jack to our team of incredible strategic advisors. From his time as a professional athlete to his successful entrepreneurial endeavors, Jack is tapped into the ongoing generational shifts and understands the role authenticity plays in creating something that truly resonates with diverse audiences and ever-evolving cultural dynamics. He brings a wealth of knowledge, passion and extensive network that will not only support Esports Technologies as a company, but I believe the entire esports industry as a whole."

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

About Active Dreamers

Launched in 2016 by former NBA player Jack McClinton with NBA player investors and partners, Active Dreamers started as a platform for athletes to harness their likeness through bedding products. Originally an NBA Licensed home decor company for young athletes, the company quickly grew into an organization that provided education and agency to athletes at every level by helping to identify their interests and talents outside of their sport and leveraging that likeness for additional opportunities through consumer products and media.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release includes forward-looking statements, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the benefits to be received by the company from its relationship with McClinton. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' "would," ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form S-1 we filed with the SEC on April 13, 2021. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

