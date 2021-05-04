ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced that its risk management services subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett Services, Inc. (GB), has acquired Bayonne, New Jersey-based Total Safety Consulting, LLC (TSC) and its affiliates, including TSC Training Academy, LLC (TSCTA). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1996, TSC offers a full range of integral safety services to support the construction development process. TSC provides safety management, loss control engineering, as well as environmental health and safety and technical training services, to clients across the Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States from its offices in Bayonne; Long Island City and Bronx, New York; and Hialeah, Florida. Jim and Liz Bifulco, and their associates, will continue to operate from their current locations under the direction of Jim Bond, Executive VP - Gallagher Bassett Technical Services, as an integral part of GB's Construction Practice.

"TSC aligns with and complements Gallagher Bassett's existing construction industry offerings, and also represents a great cultural fit," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We are delighted to welcome Jim and Liz to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG, Financial), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The company has operations in 56 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP - Investor Relations VP- Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ [email protected] 630-285-4009/ [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-acquires-total-safety-consulting-llc-301283162.html

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.