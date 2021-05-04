Logo
Keystone Light Is Footin' The Bill For Your Ultimate 'Stonecation This Summer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

The brand is giving away $10,000 to five people to who are ready to make the most of summer

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021

CHICAGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is on the horizon, the days are getting longer, the weather's getting warmer, and there's no better time to start planning that perfect summer 'Stonecation. Whether you're craving a beach escape, camping getaway or a fly-fishing trip just 25 miles down the road, Keystone Light is here to help you have the smoothest summer yet.

Keystone Light 'Stonecation

The smoothest beer on the planet is ready to dish out $10,000 to five lucky folks so they can live out their ideal summer vacation. Forget about breaking into the piggy bank or selling the stuff in your attic online to pay for the trip of a lifetime Keystone Light is smoothing things over and ensuring nothing gets in the way of a well-deserved summer vacation.

Any summertime dreamer, Keystone-lover, or appreciator of the smooth life can get in on the 'Stonecation fun this summer by purchasing Keystone Light as a 12+ pack or larger. To win the $10,000, folks can enter one of two ways: by uploading their receipt on KeystoneLightSummer.com or scanning the QR code on signage at the store. No app is necessary (too complicated!), and entries are limited to one per day throughout the sweepstakes run dates (May 4, 2021 through July 10, 2021). The winners will be chosen at random.

"Summers can be busy, and we know that many don't have the time or finances to enjoy the vacation they want, especially after this year," says Sarah Walsh, Marketing Manager of Keystone Light. "We want our Keystone loyalists to make the most of their summer to enjoy time with their family, to get outdoors, and to not worry about digging in their pockets or stressing over vacation expenses."

So, hurry up all you legal-age drinkers 21+ pick up a pack (or two) of Keystone Light when you're at the store this summer and you could be one step closer to that cross-country road trip you've been saving up for.

To learn more about 'Stonecation and to find Keystone Light near you visit KeystoneLight.com and KeystoneLightSummer.com.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company
For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Saint Archer Gold, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keystone-light-is-footin-the-bill-for-your-ultimate-stonecation-this-summer-301283265.html

SOURCE Molson Coors

