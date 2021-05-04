CarParts.com Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2021 American Business Awards®

TORRANCE, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarParts.com was named the winner of two Gold Stevie Awards in the categories for Achievement in Finance and Achievement in Organizational recovery in The 19th Annual American Business Awards.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30.

More than 3,800 nominations a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Virtual Event of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. CarParts.com was nominated in the Achievement in Finance and Achievement in Organizational Recovery categories for Exceptional Growth.

CarParts.com is the leading e-commerce provider of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories. In business for over 20 years, the company has focused and streamlined its efforts these past two years to build a seamless factory-to-consumer online shopping experience, resulting in exceptional, double-digit profitable growth. Led by principles of financial discipline, the company is currently profitable on nearly every transaction it makes, and most recently, its Q4 2020 revenues reached a record $119.7 million.

"The entire CarParts.com team, from executive leadership to our five distribution centers, is incredibly honored and humbled to receive not one, but two Stevies awards," said Lev Peker, CEO at CarParts.com. "Throughout 2020 and into 2021, we have continued to focus on our people and customers, and remain forward-thinking in areas such as electric and hybrid vehicles, while continuing to create a seamless digital experience for the heightened demand of DIY, online shopping, and personal mobility."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About CarParts.com

With over 25 years of experience, and more than 50 million parts delivered, we've streamlined our website and sourcing network to better serve the way drivers get the parts they need. Utilizing the latest technologies and design principles, we've created an easy-to-use, mobile-friendly shopping experience that, alongside our own nationwide distribution network, cuts out the brick-and-mortar supply chain costs and provides quality parts at a budget-friendly price.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carpartscom-honored-as-gold-stevie-award-winner-in-2021-american-business-awards-301283138.html

SOURCE CarParts.com