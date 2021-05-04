The stock of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKSE:00388, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of HK$470.4 per share and the market cap of HK$588.8 billion, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is shown in the chart below.

Because Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 12.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.38% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a cash-to-debt ratio of 118.16, which which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The overall financial strength of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is fair. This is the debt and cash of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of HK$16.8 billion and earnings of HK$9.09 a share. Its operating margin is 67.48%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, the profitability of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is 12.2%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing's return on invested capital is 3.56, and its cost of capital is 7.44. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKSE:00388, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

