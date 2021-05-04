Logo
5 Insurance Companies Trading With Low Price-Earnings Ratios

Lockheed Martin makes the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 04, 2021
Article's Main Image

As of May 4, the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, found that the following guru-owned industrial stocks have low price-earnings ratios. While some of them are great value investments, others may need to be researched more carefully, according to the discounted cash flow calculator.

Lockheed Martin

With a market cap of $105.71 million, Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) has a price-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a price-book ratio of 16.73. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $583.90 while trading at $380.35.

cc165b196036240476a8f94eadc8bd97.png

The stock price was mostly flat over the past 12 months and is now 0.92% below its 52-week high and 18.93% above its 52-week low.

The defense contractor has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 142.03% and return on assets of 13.81% are outperforming 93% of companies in the aerospace and defense industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.24.

Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.18% of outstanding shares, followed by the Yacktman Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.07% and the Yacktman Focused Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.03%.

ABB

With a $67.03 billion market cap, ABB Ltd. (ABB) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a price-book ratio of 4.40. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $3.69 while trading at $33.24.

184344014b8a9a04ea3d81047b478dbd.png

The share price has climbed 77.96% over the past 12 months and is now 0.72% below the 52-week high and 97.86% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides electrical equipment and automation products, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 36.33% and return on assets of 11.12% are outperforming 92% of companies in the industrial products industry. Its financial strength is rated 6 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.76.

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.79% of outstanding shares, followed by Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Simons' firm with 0.01%.

Masco

With a market cap of $14.48 billion, Masco Corp. (MAS) is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a price-book ratio of 86. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $43.10 while trading at $64.94.

f7762fd3b4e627ed0248a8eb7eb12170.png

Shares have climbed 57.48% over the past 12 months and are now 0.54% below the 52-week high and 66.60% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides home improvement and building products, has a GuruFocus profitability rank of 7 out of 10. The return on assets of 23.08% is outperforming 99% of companies in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.45.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.50% of outstanding shares, followed by

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.42% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) has a market cap of $8.54 billion and is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a price-book ratio of 4.54. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $252 while trading at $212.97.

d866339c3330204f8f4721f05a7cb674.png

Shares have risen 11.13% over the past 12 months and are now trading 0.68% below the 52-week high and 56.09% above the 52-week low.

The independent military shipbuilder has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 40.05% and return on assets of 8.81 are outperforming 81% of competitors in the aerospace and defense industry.

The company's largest guru shareholder is

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17% of outstanding shares, followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.01%.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. (LPX) has a market cap of $7.27 billion. Its shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a price-book ratio of 5.86. According to the DCF calculator, the stock has a fair value of $66.27 while trading at $68.26.

8357c6c3ef9d3b9615535ba892688466.png

Shares have climbed 225.71% over the past 12 months and are currently 3.72% below the 52-week high and 279.43% above the 52-week low.

The company, which provides engineered wood siding and engineered wood products used in home construction, has a GuruFocus profitability rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 46.63% and return on assets of 25.37% are outperforming 98% of companies in the construction industry. Its financial strength is rated 7 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.38.

Simons' firm is the company's largest guru shareholder with 0.58% of outstanding shares, followed by

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.27%, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% and Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned

Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.